In what appears to be an obvious quest to maintain relevance with today's generation of musicians and music lovers, Rolling Stone magazine recently listed its choices for songs and albums of the past decade, along with its annual top music from the previous year.
That both lists were heavy with hip-pop light, what passes for "gangsta rap" among the middle- and upper-class posers who sing about their hard lives on the streets when they're more like "Clarence" and his Free World posse from "8 Mile," and warbling women who sound so much alike even their mothers can't tell them apart, is not surprising.
With an audience now made up primarily of tween and early-teen girls, it's not surprising that talent-averse artists like Cardi B, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift garnered the attention of the RS music critics.
Sadly, this group and their sound-alike sisters have managed to forge undeserved careers by taking songs by the likes of Sia, Lorde and Adele and rehashing them with unimaginative lyrics and beats that make them indistinguishable from any of the other trifles that show up on the charts week after week. When Swift releases something new like the very decent "Blank Space," it's a minor miracle.
Lest anyone assume, as has been the case in the past, that my disdain for this new batch of women singers has something to do with misogyny or some deep-seated Mommie issues, I offer up my word that it is not so -- which, I know, is not enough -- but also evidence that, unlike that old trope about "some of my best friends are Jewish" as a weak excuse for anti-Semitic comments, I offer my list -- emphasis on MY -- of 35 amazing songs performed by women who actually have talent.
The songs are listed in no special order ... except the first three are my favorites:
1. Spanish Harlem by Aretha Franklin
2. Chandelier by Sia
3. Diamonds and Rust by Joan Baez
4. You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette
5. Long, Long Time by Linda Ronstadt
6. Ai Garimasu by Grace Slick (with Jefferson Starship)
7. Lay Down (Candles in the Rain) by Melanie
8. If I Were a Boy by Beyonce Knowles
9. You Turn Me On (I'm a Radio) by Joni Mitchell
10. Amazing Grace by Judy Collins
11. Miracles by Slick and Starship
12. Tapestry (the entire album) by Carol King
13. Jolene by Dolly Parton
14. Mother by Natalie Maines
15. Pineola by Lucinda Williams
16. Pensacola by Joan Osborne
17. Codine by Janis Joplin
18. Nutbush City Limit by Tina Turner
19. Royals by Lorde
20. Steve McQueen by Sheryl Crow
21. Silver Springs by Stevie Nicks (with Fleetwood Mac)
22. Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus
23. The Joke by Brandi Carlile
24. Pieces of You (the entire album) by Jewel
25. Lovesick Blues by Ronstadt
26. Proud Mary by Turner
27. Midnight Train to Georgia by Gladys Knight (along with the Pips)
28. Son of a Preacher Man by Dusty Springfield
29. Because the Night by Patti Smith
30. Poker Face by Lady Gaga
31. True Colors by Cyndi Lauper
32. Savage by Annie Lennox (with Eurythmics)
33. Be My Baby by Ronnie Specter (of the Ronnettes)
34. Rolling in the Deep by Adele
35. Hold On by Brittany Howard (with Alabama Shakes)
This is a list off the top of my head ... I'm sure I left out others that should be obvious. What those of us who love good music of any genre -- and by any singer -- would hope is that today's women would come up with something unique, something original, rather than rushing out their imitation of whatever it was the tweens liked last week. For Cardi B and Ariana, though, we understand that that's probably too much to ask for. Might we suggest you go back to your sputtering TV careers, where it's much easier to press the mute button than it is hearing your attempts at music blaring from some nearby tween's cellphone?
