Ma, put my guns in the ground. I can’t shoot them anymore. That long, black cloud is comin’ down. I feel I’m knocking on heaven’s door.
— Bob Dylan
Save us, please Lord, from these politicians who are looking out for our “good health and best interests.”
That’s what they tell us in Atlanta, these men and women under the Gold Dome who come from all corners of the state to spend the 40 days of each legislative session looking out for good health and best interests indeed. But don’t believe for an instance it’s us — the people they represent and who put them in office — whose interests most concern them.
It’s their own self-interest, the agenda of their political party, and increasing either their bank balances or their good standing with special interests and lobbyist groups that brings them to the state capital.
Two very significant cases in point: Guns and cigarettes.
Before another word is written, these two issues bring to mind groups that are known for spending tremendous sums of money staving off even the slightest criticism, even warranted criticism, with their deep-pockets approach to winning favor with politicians: Big Tobacco and the National Rifle Association.
The former continues to produce, legally somehow, a product that literally is responsible for hundreds of thousands of needless deaths a year, while the latter produces sickening propaganda that, in the wake of one mass shooting after another, seeks to tout their deadly weapons as the answer to the rash of slaughters rather than the cause.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cigarettes were directly responsible for 480,000 deaths in America two years ago. Perhaps even more alarming is that 41,000 of those deaths were attributed to second-hand smoke, as in people who didn’t even use the deadly product were still killed by it just by being in the vicinity where smoking was going on.
The CDC also offers the stunning fact that one in every five deaths in the U.S. is related to smoking.
Yet those folks in the General Assembly who are looking out for our health refuse to consider even a minimal tax increase on cigarettes as a way of making them less affordable and, thus, less available to the general public. They draw out the “we don’t like taxes” card that only seems to apply when it’s something like smoking, a nod to Big Tobacco’s penchant for spreading around to its “friends” some of the millions its companies make off poisonous products that take the lives of tens of thousands of citizens each year.
Georgia’s tobacco tax, 37 cents a pack, is the second-lowest in the nation. But our politicians won’t even raise that tax a measly 20 cents as has been suggested, which would still leave it $1.15 less than the average tax per pack across the country.
Guns, on the other hand, were responsible for the deaths of 45,222 people in the U.S. in 2020. That’s 124 Americans killed a day.
The CDC notes that 79% of all homicides in this country and 53% of all suicides involve firearms. Mass shootings have, tragically, become “just part of our way of life” in America, as 105 shootings in which four or more people were killed or injured have been recorded so far this year ... and we're only a couple of months in.
Sickeningly, as soon as one of these mass shootings occurs — such as the horrifying slaughter of a group of 5- and 6-year-old children by a deranged individual with an automatic weapon — the NRA and its acolytes immediately chime in with their mantra: Guns don’t kill people. And they offer dire warnings that certain politicians are “coming after your guns,” using scare tactics to boost sales.
In Georgia, where crime — especially in major cities like Atlanta and Savannah — is running rampant, those stalwarts at the Capitol who are, remember, looking out for our health and best interests, have done their best — and succeeded — to put even more guns on the streets. Now state law allows a “lawful weapons carrier to carry a handgun openly or concealed without a background check or a permit.”
“With all these bad guys getting guns, the good guys need to have guns, too, to protect themselves,” has become the rallying cry of politicians who are afraid they might lose a few votes from the lunatic fringe in the state if they tried to get this epidemic under control so they go in the opposite direction, seemingly OK with a few more mass shootings and an uptick in armed crimes ... just so long as it doesn’t happen in their gated communities.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I don’t exactly feel like my health and best interests are being considered as these politicians kowtow to groups whose real interests they support.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.