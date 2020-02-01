“This is what you want, this is what you get ...”
For most in the community, it came as something of a shock, the announcement Thursday that Justin Strickland was stepping down from his position as head of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission. But for some, it did not.
Strickland, who left a budding career in finance to take a position with the EDC under then-Director Ted Clem 12 years ago, is Albany-grown, one of those bright young minds that city and county officials insist they want to keep in the community. But Strickland’s departure from the job with the CDC, a job he has frequently told me he loved with a passion, reeks as much of political pressure as it does a man “ready to check out new opportunities.”
And that’s the thing about it. Strickland will have no shortage of opportunities. He’s reportedly turned down any number of offers and requests for interviews because — and no one can deny this, not even those who derided the EDC director for things as trivial as his not wearing socks — he loved having an impact on his hometown.
But Strickland was an anomaly to many in local government. Many officials who represented some of the poorer regions of the community labeled the EDC director an elitist, and it was perhaps the efforts of these officials that led primarily to Thursday’s announcement. But even some leaders of the more affluent regions of the community failed to connect with Strickland, labeling him aloof.
Strickland was, from the perspective of an outsider looking in but with no dog in the hunt, so to speak, neither of these. For any who took the time to talk with him and ask questions deeper than the latest political issue du jour, he has always come off as a bright young man, willing to get as deep in the weeds with a pending project as protocol and nondisclosure agreements would allow. He has a quick wit and a sense of humor that can catch you off guard. And not even his most ardent detractor could question his loyalty to this community.
But when narrow-minded and self-indulgent politicians like former County Commissioner John Hayes decided Strickland was an elitist and started making not only unusual but unreasonable demands on the EDC director and his staff, a chain reaction of opposition to Strickland started to slowly build momentum. It didn’t help that some officials questioned his and other EDC staffers’ use of funds to make trips to conventions and awards presentations in faraway places, actions Strickland privately defended as necessary to sell the community outside the region. (Oddly enough, many of the officials who complained about EDC trips themselves took regular taxpayer-funded junkets, no doubt failing to see the absurdity — and hypocrisy — of their complaints.)
Hayes and a few other city and county officials began a behind-his-back sniping campaign in an effort to convince Strickland that he had to do more to “bring businesses to south and east Albany,” as if any person involved in economic development had the pull to convince businesses to locate in blight-ridden and poverty-stricken areas with high crime rates and iffy infrastructure. Plus, there was the reality that most of the manufacturing in Albany and Dougherty County — including the new $130 million Georgia-Pacific plant under construction — are on the city’s east and south sides. They’re just not, these officials reasoned, located in the communities where the poorer families live.
I don’t feel sorry for Justin Strickland because I know he’ll do well for himself and his family. To say he’ll land on his feet is understatement. He’ll most likely find a place where his skillset is needed, and he’ll flourish. I am concerned, though, about what Strickland’s resignation will mean for economic development in Albany and Dougherty County. Certainly no one person is responsible for bringing new business into a community — it takes a massive team — but Strickland was trusted by the folks who search for and recommend location/expansion sites all over the nation. That’s one area where he’ll be sorely missed.
The recent UGA Terry College of Business report for southwest Georgia in general and Albany in particular was dismal. Time will tell if the doom and gloom projected pans out. But here’s one thing I do know: When I talked with officials at Georgia-Pacific about their decision to locate in Albany, one official said flatly, “One of the biggest factors in our decision to come to Albany was Justin Strickland. He sold us on this community.”
Here’s hoping Strickland’s replacement has the same kind of influence.
