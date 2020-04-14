“I’m so tired, tired of waiting ...”
— The Kinks
“Waiting for the World to Change” ... “Waiting for Godot” ... “Waiting on a Friend” ... “The Waiting Room” ... “Tired of Waiting for You” ...
Who knew that our art — music, books, paintings — would turn out to be so prophetic? It seems we’re all stuck in some kind of holding pattern now, waiting for something to give. Even those of us who have faithfully adhered to the sheltering-in-place edicts handed down by elected officials are getting antsy. Every day we wait for some new news, some glimmer of hope that this pandemic that has us in its grip will, if not relent, at least offer us some end-in-sight relief.
And each day the lack of such news saps a little more of our reserve patience and energy that, for most of us, is in pretty short supply.
Herald reader Debbie Blanchard came up with a unique idea to help us pass some of the time: She suggested that readers share their shelter-in-place stories, and many have done so. Seeing — as well as reading about — stunning nature photos, a new take on an old classic painting, activities with four-legged family members ... and other more tongue-in-cheek suggestions have certainly been entertaining distractions.
But some of the other things that come to our collective attention during this ongoing health care emergency warrant different kinds of scrutiny. To wit:
♦ It’s sad that the impression many people across the state and country now have about Albany is one of “coronavirus hot spot.” We’re by no means alone in that respect, but that is what much of the world is now learning about our city.
♦ Most of us don’t report (we just shake our heads or fuss) what we see when we witness groups of kids playing basketball on a goal that juts out into the street ... large groups at nonprofit shelters all standing together (the large majority maskless) waiting to get food ... groups of city and county workers — also maskless and congregating closely — working on a project ... employees at restaurants wearing no kind of protective equipment (gloves? masks?) while serving food to customers.
♦ Funeral homes — particularly southwest Georgia funeral homes — that continue to allow large funeral services even after the region garnered the “hot spot” designation primarily because of attendance at two funerals. Perhaps if the funeral homes were cited for allowing such events, they would make sure the statewide order is adhered to.
♦ People — in all sectors of the community, from the ritzy homes on the north side of town to shotgun houses in some of the poorer eastside sections — posting photographs on social media of their gatherings in defiance of not only state law, but of common sense as well. Why can’t law enforcement use these photos as evidence to fine the party hosts?
♦ Understanding, but only to a small degree, yet not quite able to forgive the greed of people who hassle and openly challenge employees in grocery stores and other outlets that are in short supply of necessities and other items that are not necessities but are merely the desires of these greedy customers who — usually loudly — make their displeasure known. (Hey, folks, there is a crisis going on in the world ... sorry to inconvenience you in any way.)
♦ Not quite getting this stimulus plan that pays people who are not working a $600 weekly “bonus” but does nothing for people who remain on the job, many at reduced pay.
♦ The logic in announcing that people who don’t pay their bills will not have their utilities interrupted or be evicted from their property. Might as well tell these folks — many of whom have become skilled at skirting around such responsibilities — that they’ve got free reign to just live it up on their landlords’ and utilities providers’ dime. Oh, and when they get a wad of that free stimulus money, reckon they’ll use it to catch up on their bills?
Reading back over this, I get the feeling I just may be starting to lose it a bit. If you see me running down the street, screaming at the top of my lungs, just ignore me. I’m coping.
