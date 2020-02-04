“This is your time here to do what you will do.”
Change of direction here ... I was going to write that “Someone asked me the other day ...” to start this missive, but that would indicate a level of curiosity and interest. In reality, someone accused me the other day of “defending” Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan for the work she’s done in her 4 1/2 years as city manager.
As if I were somehow complicit in a scheme to dupe the public into thinking Subadan’s actions were beneficial to the city when in fact she has done nothing but take from the taxpayers without giving back.
Which is ludicrous, at least for anyone who is paying attention.
When I think of the improvements in the city of Albany that Subadan has either directly spearheaded or supported, I like to compare her accomplishments to those of her predecessors. During my tenure of covering and following the city government for this newspaper over the past decade-plus, I’ve had the opportunity to observe first-hand the actions of three other top city officials: Alfred Lott, Col. James Taylor and Tom Berry. I have the utmost respect for each of these three gentlemen, and I believe that each had a part in making improvements in the city.
But the three combined did not oversee the sweeping changes that Subadan has.
Lott and Taylor implemented programs that set in motion many of the changes that the city has gone through over the last several years, and Berry actually was the architect behind a plan to trim city staffing levels to a more realistic number, saving millions of dollars in payroll and benefits. And Berry, along with mayors Willie Adams and Dorothy Hubbard, was instrumental in the city transforming its utilities authority in a way that most benefits the city.
But it’s Subadan who not only worked with staff to make these concepts work, she’s led the charge to bring the city — sometimes amid the kicking and screaming of citizens who are comfortable with a status quo that is maybe a decade or so removed from Sheriff Andy in Mayberry — into the 21st century with such major projects as a workable street improvement plan, replacement of the diminishing number of street lights that were still working and others that weren’t with more energy-efficient and brighter LED lighting, and a plan to update the city’s ancient utilities meters with smart meters that are designed to increase efficiency.
Plus, Subadan — with the enthusiastic backing of then-Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and now-retired Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson — saw the dire need for sewer upgrades for a system that had begun to show its age and made repairing that system one of her first priorities.
Many of the people who complain about Subadan’s performance as city manager are the kind of people who have no concept of infrastructure. They can’t see the underground sewer system, so why should we spend all that money on it when we could be doing things that directly benefit them, they seem to reason. But, as the recent spills that sent tens of thousands of gallons of raw sewage into the Flint River showed, this is not a problem that was going to go away.
As an outside observer looking in, here’s the primary difference between Subadan’s tenure as Albany city manager and the tenures of her predecessors: While the other gentlemen saw the need to make improvements on these “not-so-sexy” projects that are vital to the day-to-day operations of the city, they could not convince the City Commissions that they served under to make them. They often advocated for changes, passionately and even angrily at times, but they could not convince city leaders, who were often concerned more with re-election than reality, that there was a pressing need.
Subadan has done that, and she has refused to allow these important issues to be “kicked down the road” for someone else to deal with. And the changes are obvious.
The fact that Subadan is a woman — though not the city’s first female top appointed executive — has a lot to do with some of the complaints she’s endured. And I daresay that her color is an issue for a small-minded few. But one fact remains: Where others — male, female, black, white, whatever — have only talked about change, Subadan has made it happen.
It was, perhaps, best said by Roberson as he retired after a long and distinguished career with the city: “(Subadan) has done more for the city than pretty much anyone else I worked under in my 45 years. I can’t imagine what the city would look like now without the changes she’s helped bring about.”
