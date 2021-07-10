“Oh, Lord, it’s hard to be humble, but I’m doing the best that I can.”
— Mac Davis
The name on the package’s return address brought a big smile: Kelly Wynn.
Kelly, his brother Keith and the entire Wynn family were some of the kindest and most decent people I knew growing up in Irwin County, and I couldn’t help but think of some of the fun times our families had together during those growing-up years.
When I opened the package, my smile grew even larger. Telling me “it’s time for an update,” Kelly sent me an Irwin County High Indians “Back2Back State Class A Championship” T-shirt, complete with a roster of players and coaches from the most recent championship season.
Just seeing those feathers and the spear through the “IC” (Irwin County) logo filled me with a huge amount of pride ... and even more nostalgia.
I loved going to and playing football for ICHS back in the ’70s. As a matter of fact, sad though it is to admit, for the longest time I thought my life had peaked in the three years I was part of the ICHS football team, which had back-to-back state semifinal appearances my junior and senior years. And, yes, I’m aware that consecutive semifinal appearances doesn’t even get within sniffing distance of back-to-back state titles.
But as an old friend used to say, “I have my memories.”
If you’ll indulge me as I reminisce, being a part of the 1972 ICHS team that lost to Mitchell County in the state semifinals was one of those glorious seasons that, even to this day, some 50 years later (gadzooks!), I feel ended a game short of our destiny. See, Irwin County was loaded for bear that season, one of the best collections of talented players in the school’s history, and we’d made it to the state semis with ease, blowing away everyone we played (including archrival Fitzgerald).
With quarterback Donny Thompson running what was a devastating wishbone offense, we had four or five interchangeable running backs who ate up yardage running behind a quick and talented offensive line. James Griffin was the star in the backfield, but Kenneth Moses, Ronald Collins, Kenneth Boone and Eddie Mac Dix each was capable of breaking a long run at any time.
(Funny story: In addition to starting as cornerback on defense, I was the backup quarterback on that ‘72 Indian team. Everyone’s face went from confidence to outright fear when Thompson was hurt on a play early in the third quarter of a then-close game against Berrien County. I was sent in as quarterback, not having taken a snap at the position all season long. If you think my (then) skinny butt was petrified, you’d be right. I took the snap from center Grant Griffin, and the ball shot out of my hands and bounced off my chest. I caught it in mid-air, reached out and (shakily) hand the ball to Boone on a simple dive play, and he went 60-plus yards for a touchdown. The team trainers were urged to hurry in their attempts to get Thompson ready to go back in, which he did on the next series.)
Our unbeaten team was so formidable, we were ranked No. 1 in the state when we played Mitchell County in Camilla for the South Georgia title. I’ve never been one to be overconfident, but after watching film on our opponents, I felt that this game would be a cakewalk. It was ... but unfortunately for us ... it was a cakewalk for Mitchell County. They beat us something like 28-7.
I had a lot of great, great memories from what was a really fun high school football career, but one of the ones that never goes away is the crushing defeat we got at the hands of a team we thought we would easily beat. I keep that game in mind when I find myself edging toward feelings of overconfidence in any situation. Believe me, few things are more humbling.
