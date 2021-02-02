“Every picture tells a story, don’t it?”
— Rod Stewart
I hope I don’t get pulled over by the police.
Now that might be one of the dumbest statements ever written by someone who has, admittedly, written a lot of dumb statements. But hear me out on this.
I really, really hope I don’t get pulled over by the police because then I’d have to show them my new driver’s license photo. And while I am not a vain person who worries about such things as bad hair days and best lighting when I have a picture taken, I do worry about this particular photo. I honestly believe it is the worst photo ever taken in the history of the DMV.
Over the years, I’ve heard many people complain about their license photos — usually ladies who think the camera used for such photos intentionally adds 10 to 15 pounds, catches them in an unflattering pose or guys who say the photos make them look like candidates for post office walls. But I’ve got ‘em all beat.
(An aside: Since just about everything is done online now, I had hoped to renew my license online, from the comfort of home base. But the state now says you have to go in to the DMV offices for an eye exam once you get to be a certain age ... damn whippersnappers.)
It’s not that I think my new license photo is ugly. That was a given going in, so that was not a concern. And it’s not that I was having a bad hair day. That is my default position when it comes to the mop I have. And it wasn’t that the lady who took the photo (not the friendliest I’ve ever encountered, but I try to remember that I have my bad days as well) caught me in an unflattering pose. It took her five tries to get a shot that she said was suitable.
That “suitable” photo has me looking like, well, a ghost. Unless you hold the license in a certain light, in fact, you can only see two dots where my eyes are, a horizontal slash where my mouth is and two little dark patches on my shoulders that are parts of my shirt. The rest? Just a ghostly white block that offers no discernable facial features. Oh, and that little square in the lower right-hand corner of the license where they have the second, smaller photo? Absolutely nothing ... just a white patch.
(Aside No. 2: If anyone I knew showed me this license, he or she would forever become “Casper” to me. I know I might sometimes exaggerate to make a point, but this joke of a license photo is worse than anything I’ve ever seen when it comes to giving a depiction of the person holding the license.)
OK, OK, you might be thinking about this time that this is nothing more than a vanity complaint, someone who’s fooled himself into thinking he looks a certain way but is surprised to see that the truth is painful. If you think that, then you need to see this photo. (I would include a copy for this publication, but it would not show up.) Obviously, with my white main of hair and beard and my winter-time white-guy fade, I will never be mistaken for anything but a white dude. But not this white! Hell, I’m not transparent. This is brighter than the thighs of a Mar-a-lago resident white.
Again, vanitywise, my license photo is no big deal. I just hope I don’t get stopped by the police or carded for any reason. (I think about the recent outcry during the election, and I am positive if I showed my license as my ID, I would automatically become the stop the steal poster boy.) I’ll put it another way: The first person who shows me a worse driver’s license photo, I’ll buy the next pint.
