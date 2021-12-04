Hold your head up, woman, hold your head high.
— Argent
I’m glad B.J. Fletcher did not win re-election to the Ward III Albany City Commission seat she’s held for the past eight years.
Let me explain.
I’m not saying that “Dip” Gaines is going to be a better commissioner than B.J. has been. Only time will answer that question, plus, as new commissioners learn, you can make all the promises you want and that doesn’t mean a hill of beans if you can’t get your fellow commissioners to agree and support you. (See Demetrius Young.)
But after having talked with Gaines about the things he wants to do on the commission, I think the people of Ward III have elected a man whose heart truly is in the right place. And that’s the kind of people who make the best commissioners, the ones who care more about the community than their own personal interests and those of other aligned groups. (Again, see Demetrius Young.)
That’s going to be especially important for Gaines, because he will be following a commissioner who not only put the needs of her constituents and others in the community first, she put them above even her own health.
And that’s why I — as I told one of the candidates I interviewed in the lead-up to the city’s municipal election — hoped that the people of Ward III would not re-elect B.J. My main reason for that pronouncement? She’s my friend.
I know, I know, you’re not supposed to be friends with public figures when you work at a newspaper. But even while this job that I have consumes most of my waking hours, at the expense of people that I love even, it is not who I am. I am a person. And B.J. Fletcher has been, at times, about the only true friend I had. (And, yeah, haters, I understand that’s on me ... I’m not what you’d call a lovable person. But B.J. didn’t let that stop her from remaining a true friend.)
B.J. and I had an agreement that went into effect when she was first elected: We would not let what I wrote or what action she took on the commission come between us. And, trust me, I wrote plenty of things that made her angry, and she did things as part of the commission that I didn’t agree with. And when I wrote about those things at times, there would be a cooling-off period where we’d avoid each other until we moved past whatever indiscretion we felt the other was guilty of.
But we remained friends.
And when I saw the toll that this election was having on her, I actually tried to convince her that she should let the chips fall where they may with the election and not exert all her energy trying to win re-election in a ward where, truth be told, many people didn’t appreciate her anyway. They didn’t appreciate that she answered her phone and listened to their complaints early in the morning and late at night. They didn’t care that she kept right on serving after suffering life-altering losses ... her sister, her brother, her beloved mother.
Of course, what made me kinda want B.J. to win in spite of ongoing health issues is that 1) I knew it would hurt her when she failed to get enough of her supporters to come to the polls and vote; 2) I knew she would continue to hold the best interest of the community — and not some special-interest groups — in her heart if she’d continued to serve; and 3) I didn’t want the lies of very small people who call themselves ministers to be among the reasons she lost.
I heard people (note, I said I heard people, not “I heard that people said”) celebrate B.J.’s defeat by talking about her being a part of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, even though nothing can be farther removed from the truth. B.J. laughed about these claims at first, giving me an accounting (which is verified by eye-witness and video evidence) of where she was on the day Donald Trump’s storm troopers tried to stop the verification of the duly-elected president.
It didn’t matter to these people who’d heard it preached from vipers in pulpits who, despite their own documented transgressions, still try to exert influence over gullible people who consider them infallible when in truth they are anything but.
In the end, though, I was pleased with Tuesday’s runoff election results. I know she won’t do it — she’s not wired that way — but I hope my friend will relax now, and in the words of the wonderful musical “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Let the world turn without you tonight.”
The city and its business will move forward, good or bad. But my Christmas wish for B.J. Fletcher and others like her is that we all take stock and remember that this one life on earth is all we’re given. Rest well, my friend, and use that time wisely.
