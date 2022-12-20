“So this is Christmas ...”
— John Lennon
The lyrics to “The 12 Days of Christmas” were published in England in 1780 without music, and many composers would go on to write tunes for the words over the next 100 years or so, according to people who actually study these things.
However, the melody we most associate with this song comes from a 1909 arrangement of a traditional folk melody by English composer Frederic Austin. So we’ll give him the credit and offer up our apologies — and respect — to him.
--
On the first day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the second day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the third day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the fourth day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the fifth day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: par-ti-son-ship. Madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the sixth day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: gerrymandered districts, madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the seventh day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: climate deniers, gerrymandered districts, madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the eighth day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: raging wildfires, climate deniers, gerrymandered districts, madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the ninth day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: big lie believers, raging wildfires, climate deniers, gerrymandered districts, madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the 10th day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: runaway inflation, big lie believers, raging wildfires, climate deniers, gerrymandered districts, madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the 11th day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: impeachment hearings, runaway inflation, big lie believers, raging wildfires, climate deniers, gerrymandered districts, madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the 12th day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: Big Oil scandals, impeachment hearings, runaway inflation, big lie believers, raging wildfires, climate deniers, gerrymandered districts, madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the 13th day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: shameful acts of treason, Big Oil scandals, impeachment hearings, runaway inflation, big lie believers, raging wildfires, climate deniers, gerrymandered districts, madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the 14th day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: political judges, shameful acts of treason, Big Oil scandals, impeachment hearings, runaway inflation, big lie believers, raging wildfires, climate deniers, gerrymandered districts, madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the 15th day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: special interest favors, political judges, shameful acts of treason, Big Oil scandals, impeachment hearings, runaway inflation, big lie believers, raging wildfires, climate deniers, gerrymandered districts, madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
On the 16th day of Christmas, our leaders gave to us: Q’Anon deceivers, special interest favors, political judges, shameful acts of treason, Big Oil scandals, impeachment hearings, runaway inflation, big lie believers, raging wildfires, climate deniers, gerrymandered districts, madness at the border, no gun control, less voting rights and more taxes ‘cause they couldn’t agree on LOST.
Merry Christmas?
