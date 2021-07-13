“Newspaper taxis appear on the shore, waiting to take you away.”
— The Beatles
People used to come up to me all the time, usually older gentlemen but sometimes ladies, and when they found out I worked for this newspaper, they’d say — usually with a twinkle in their eye — “I used to deliver the Herald when I was a boy (or girl).”
Now, as many frustrated readers have come to learn, it’s become something of an impossibility to find people who are willing to take on a paper route. What used to be one of the most common part-time jobs in America (or at least in Albany), now seems to be something no one wants to do. And, sadly, that impacts so many readers of this publication who have been reading it for decades.
A paper route is not a job you take to get rich. It’s a job you take as a kid to earn enough money to buy the latest videogame or as a teenager to save for that used car you’ve had your eye on since you were 14. For grown-ups, a paper route is a source of “extra” income, a way to pay off a debt or to buy adult beverages for the weekend.
The following is not something I’m proud of, but it’s my “paper route” story.
My brother, Donny, was an enterprising individual during our late teens, and he decided to earn a little extra cash by delivering papers. (I really don’t remember which paper he delivered, but I think it was a route in which he brought The Tifton Gazette to customers in Fitzgerald.)
My friend Dwayne Josey and I heard Donny talking about his paper route one day, and Donny complained that one particular part of the route was the home of several larger-sized dogs. Now he made his deliveries in a vehicle, but if he ever had to get out of said vehicle, he’d often have to fend off the dogs that, he opined, were hell-bent on taking a chunk or two out of his body.
As the three of us talked about this dilemma, we pooled our questionable intellect to come up with a solution that might allow my brother to deliver his papers unfettered.
Here’s what we came up with: Donny delivered the papers in an old pickup truck, and as he claimed, every time he turned that vehicle into certain neighborhoods, he was beset by some of the meanest-looking mongrels you’d ever want to see. I’m certain they had homes, but at 3:30, 4 o’clock in the morning, they roamed free.
One night — and this was our brilliant plan — Donny drove his paper route with Dwayne and me along for the ride. When we got to the neighborhoods that were home to the mean dogs, Dwayne and I slipped onto the back of the pickup. With us, we had a supply of extra papers. As Donny tossed the papers to his customers, the dogs started barking and growling and chasing the truck, as usual. But when they got within range, Dwayne and I rose up and pelted them with tightly-wound newspapers.
(Did I say this was something I’m not proud of?)
The dogs were obviously confused by this new turn of events, but we wanted to make sure the lesson took. We made two more runs through the neighborhoods where the dogs were most active, and each successive drive-through saw less and less canine activity. When we drove back through for a fourth time, no dogs bothered to chase my brother’s truck.
I don’t remember what happened after that, if Donny had any more problems with those dogs or if our little offensive kept them at bay after that. But I remember it was one of those things we laughed about often in the days after.
Now, don’t get me wrong here. I’m not suggesting anyone take on a paper route so they can match wits with stray dogs. And I’m not suggesting that anyone who has a paper route use our crude method of payback. I’m just saying that you never know what kinds of fun adventure await you if you take on a route. And if you’re an adventurous type — who could use a few extra bucks — come by the newspaper and give it a try. Ask for Sam.
