“They smile in your face, all the time they want to take your place, the backstabbers.”
— The O’Jays
It seems that now, more than ever, if you want to get by in life, you have to learn to both understand and utilize double talk. That’s when someone — a supposed friend, a retailer, a TV personality, and especially, a politician — tells you one thing when it’s obvious they mean another.
For instance:
When a girlfriend says: “It’s not you, it’s me,” she really means: “It’s you.”
When a politician tells you “If you vote for me, I will take care of you in (Albany, Atlanta, Washington),” he really means, “If you vote for me, I will take care of me and my friends in (Albany, Atlanta, Washington).”
When a car salesman tells you a used vehicle “was only driven by a little old lady who took it to church on Sundays,” he really means, “it was once owned by a teenager who thought he was the reincarnation of Dale Earnhardt.”
When a company tells you their new product will “make all other such products obsolete,” what they really mean is that their new product is the same as the old ones, with just a few additional bells and whistles that jack up the price.
When your local government tells you they’ve “got your back,” it means you’d best not turn your back on them.
When your favorite modern band says, “We decided to go in a new direction with our latest album,” what they really mean is that they stopped copying one popular band’s music and started copying another’s.
When your dad tells you “This is going to hurt me more than it does you,” it’s your behind that’s going to feel the pain.
When a “community activist” tells you she’s “out to change the world,” she really means she’s out to change her bank account.
When a doctor tells you “Oh, it’s nothing to worry about,” start making out your will.
When a crowd gives you a standing ovation after a particularly long and boring speech, they’re just happy that you’ve finished.
When a politician tells a crowd, “I support Americans’ Constitutional right to bear arms,” he really means, “I just got a huge ‘contribution’ from the NRA, and I am obligated to tell everyone that guns are good for them in any speech I make.”
When the fan of an “erotic movie” tells you how much he appreciates the lighting, the scenery and the plot of said movie, what he really means is that he really likes all those naked people running around.
When you get a nice, shiny feeling after being told by your waitress, “With all the nut-jobs I see here every day, it’s nice to have a normal customer like you who makes my day a little brighter,” what she’s really saying is, “I’m working for tips here, the bigger the better.”
When a salesperson tells you, “Man, you look good in that,” what she really means is, “Man, you’re the only person I’ve seen who would go out in public in something like that.”
When you do a favor for someone and they say, “That was so kind; thank you so much. I hope to return the favor some day,” what they really mean is “I know I can count on you when I can’t find anyone else I’d rather have do a job.”
When a teacher or professor says, “You have a unique perspective,” what he or she means is “How in the world have you managed to walk around without bumping into things?”
When a friend says “I’m only telling you this because no one else would,” what he or she really means is, “I can’t wait to tell everyone how mad you get when I share the latest gossip going around about you.”
When a columnist decides to enlighten you on the dirty, underhanded actions of the people we all meet in our everyday existences, he’s really just having a lousy day and wants to take it out on someone.
