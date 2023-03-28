“I am everyday people. There is a yellow one that won’t accept the black one, that won’t accept the red one, that won’t accept the white one. And different strokes for different folks.”
— Sly & the Family Stone
Yes, we all know that in politics, you have to strike while the fire’s hot, as the saying goes. In today’s hyper-politically charged society, what that means is if you have a majority, you better make whatever laws will please your base before the winds change and you find yourself in the minority.
Sure, “what’s best for the people you represent” is supposed to be a key determining factor on legislation considered, but that concept went out the door several election cycles ago. It used to be fun watching stuffed-shirt politicians try to hem and haw their way through questions about motivation for questionable legislation, but that was in the days when there was still some shame — and some decency — left in the seats of power.
No longer.
Under the Gold Dome, as we say in Georgia, majority Republicans are spouting their pretzel logic about some contradictory decisions they’ve made and tried to explain away to the point of embarrassment.
They see no hypocrisy in telling Georgians that parents are the ones who should decide what their children can and can’t read or even talk about in schools, leading to many teachers seeking other employment rather than have the authority of their classroom or even their careers threatened by some empowered mother who can’t even read come in and say books should be banned because a character in said book is gay or speaks in an African-American dialect.
Since these concerned parents are a part of the base GOP politicians count on for votes and contributions, they’re quick to pass legislation supporting such obviously race- and gender-centered arguments by people who have nothing better to do so they harass educators.
But, wait a minute. These same caring politicians who said parents know what’s best for their children, turn around and pass laws threatening the mental and physical well-being of thousands of children by denying care for transgender youngsters in the state until those individuals are age 18, no matter what their parents — and, frequently, family physicians — think is best for the youngsters.
Never mind that gender dysphoria is recognized by medical and mental health professionals as a genuine malady that can lead to serious health issues — and a high suicide rate — if not treated. These same parents who insist on censoring what happens in the classroom — you know, the base — also don’t want to see children with a serious mental/physical malady treated because ... well, dang it, those people who don’t know if they’re a he or a she have no right to any kind of treatment in a state where good, God-fearin’ people can still tell folks which bathroom to us.
The hypocrisy in the Peach State doesn’t stop with these two pieces of legislation. Hell, the man who would be dictator says he lost the election in Georgia because of voter cheating, so we demand that new laws be put in place ... getting rid of district attorneys who threaten such actions as bringing legitimate charges against the criminal actions of people like said dictator; drawing racist, partisan districts that illegally add to their power; taking over elections offices where the dictator and his henchmen swear shenanigans took place that kept the dictator out of office; filing charges against women and doctors who decide saving the women’s life should be preserved over delivery of a fetus that has no chance of being a viable human; giving money to rich private schools at the expense of struggling public schools to keep them as lily white as possible ... to keep our state on the path to glory.
That these politicians can defend such obviously partisan and mostly wrong-headed legislation with a straight face shows precisely how low they’ve sunk in an effort to control issues that pacifies their base and helps them maintain control.
People who oppose such dirty politics must grin and bear it because they have no recourse. They can be heartened to know, though, that political winds have a way of changing direction, no matter the self-serving intent of the greedy group in power. Of course, when they blow hard enough to change the makeup of the state, here’s what’s going to happen: The “other side,” whose quest for power also has nothing to do with the will of the people, will turn around and do the same damned thing.
