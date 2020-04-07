“Everybody knows the world is full of stupid people.”
— The Refreshments
I’ve pored over dozens of articles and news releases in the last three or four weeks dealing with the coronavirus, and a number of them offered advice as to what everyone should do to avoid getting the deadly virus.
Given the apparent lack of common sense shown by many in the community — those who have convinced themselves, one would guess, of their Superman-like invulnerability ... to which I’d like to remind them: folks, even Superman had kryptonite — I am offering as a public service Things You Should Not Do in the Age of COVID-19:
1) Do not gather around to watch two (or three or four) idiots fighting. The fact that they are expelling their sweat, spit, blood and other bodily fluids in the air is not conducive to avoiding this deadly virus. Just get them to set up their video app to record their stupidity and share it on Facebook. It’s almost like being there.
2) Do not break in front of others in a long line waiting to get into a grocery or convenience store. I know, you’re special and you shouldn’t have to wait behind all those people who got there sometimes hours before you did, but this particular time in our country’s history is not exactly the best time to make an already skittish crowd angry. You might take home a butt-whupping ... and it has to be kind of weird, getting beat up by people wearing masks and rubber gloves.
3) Do not plan programs — like feeding people or offering other necessities — that pave the way for crowds to gather. Sadly, if you say you’re giving something away for free in Dougherty County — and probably everywhere else, for that matter — you’re going to draw a crowd. Your philanthropy kind of loses its effectiveness if you draw an unruly crowd that considers social distancing to mean “everyone should not invade my special space.”
4) Do not give out free money — stimulus, faith-based or otherwise — without restrictions to people who have no concept of how it should be spent. With orders abounding about not shutting off electricity, not evicting delinquent tenants and not jailing criminals for minor infractions, your well-intended donations for “necessities” are going to be spent buying liquor, expensive foods that most people can’t typically afford or to purchase a generous supply of weed or meth.
5) Do not, under any circumstances, hook up with someone on Tinder, Match.com, FarmersOnly.com (although there is that possibility of having available food for the foreseeable future), Eharmony, Christian Mingle or other dating apps. Look, if you’re that desperate for companionship, get a pet. (And, on that note, I wouldn’t recommend a tiger.)
6) Do not take free samples or even make purchases from sketchy roadside fruit stands. (Hint to proprietors of such establishments: If you want a nervous population to maybe stop and buy your wares, you might want to look at least mildly presentable. Watching someone who looks as if they haven’t had a bath in months smoke a cigarette down to the filter just before handling your food purchase does not make said product look very appealing.)
7) Be sure your home-made coronavirus mask meets at least minimal CDC standards for safety. These (which I’ve seen), for instance, are really not very effective: A Darth Vadar Halloween mask, feminine hygiene products, a paper bag with eye holes cut out of it, a yellow sponge with a green scrubber on the side, a bra, a clear, zippered carryall bag, Saran wrap, a gas mask, or — and the fact that I feel a need to mention this one says a lot about some people — a plastic bag over the head with no air holes.
Remember, folks, in the face of a deadly virus, if you’re aware that you don’t really have walking-around sense, you might check with someone who does.
