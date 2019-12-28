“You used to call me on my cellphone.”
— Drake
I won’t ask for a show of hands — too many people these days don’t want the folks around them to know how old they are, although for the life of me, I don’t know why ... wear your scars with honor! — but I’ll ask you to mentally do so if you remember being fascinated by the “two-way wrist radio” in the old Dick Tracy comic strip.
Sure, it was only a fantastical product of someone’s imagination — like the Jetsons’ hover car, or the “Lost in Space” robot or the destructive weapons in “Star Wars” — but didn’t we marvel at the thought that someone could not only communicate via a small radio attached to his or her wrist, but that they could actually see the person they were talking to?
Technology, of course, has far surpassed the Dick Tracy model of communication and given us what I believe will go down as one of the five or six greatest inventions in the history of mankind: the cellular telephone.
I know, I know, if you’re past the age of 50, you very likely have a healthy hatred for these technological marvels. It’s frustrating, you say, to look around a crowded restaurant and see entire families staring at their phones rather than talking with each other, as if it might lead to some kind of personal catastrophe to be unattached to the phone for a whole hour.
You barely contain your anger when the person in front of you sits through a couple of traffic light changes — forcing you to do the same — while they exchange a few LOL and OMFG texts with someone they just talked to 10 minutes ago. Many of you, I know — I’ve watched — actually walk intentionally into the teen shuffling toward you, their head down, staring intently at their phone rather than looking where they’re going.
Even in a business meeting, you’re forced to cool your jets while the person you’re discussing a $10 billion project with talks to his dog groomer and his girlfriend — three times — during your meeting.
I get it. It’s frustrating.
But have those of you who think cellphones are the work of the devil stopped to think what marvels these devices have become? If you’re being honest, you’ll have a difficult time thinking of any invention during your lifetime that has had as large an impact on society.
I know you don’t want to, but think of this ... People watch whole movies, listen to newly released musical albums, follow along as dramatic news events unfold in real time. You can not only communicate with family members on the other side of the world — I’ve done it! — you can see their faces, look at their surroundings, share with them life-altering events that in the past would have come only via word-of-mouth and in retrospect.
Cellphones have changed the course of history — hell, the leader of the free world currently spends as much time on one sharing his random — and sometimes unsettling — stream-of-consciousness thoughts with the world as your granddaughter, and she’s a teenage girl, for goodness’ sake — allowing for the sharing of greater amounts of knowledge than even the most mind-blowing computer.
There is, of course, the flip side. There is as much misinformation passed along via cellphones and other social media as there is real information, and if you’ve never seen a die-hard cellphone user’s panic when his or her phone goes out for even a couple of minutes, you don’t know what real panic is.
Tuesday is not just the end of this year, it’s the end of another decade. I feel certain we’ve only begun to touch on the capabilities of cellphones and other such technology, and the things that we’ll behold in the coming years — yes, even in our lifetime — will make what’s happening now seem like the horse-and-buggy days. Like them or not, its “those damned cellphones” that have changed life more than anything else during the last quarter-century. And, yes, that includes your life.