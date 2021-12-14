“Now, back to regularly scheduled programming.”
— My Morning Jacket
Here’s what politicians do best: They talk you into giving them money.
There was a time, I seem to recall, when political battles were determined by which candidate had the most palatable platform and was able to best sell that platform to the largest number of people.
Now, campaigns are determined by which candidate raises the most money.
This newspaper get news releases all the time — and these releases are sent to the public through various social media and other outlets — that tell us how much money Candidate A has raised compared to Candidates B and C. The largest majority of these news releases say nothing about the policies of Candidate A, B, C, D or any other letter, only that they’ve raised a specific amount of money.
And, of course, there is the obligatory appeal for even more money.
It costs a lot, the candidates tell you, to run a campaign. And that’s true, to a degree. But what would be much closer to the truth would be something like this: “It costs a lot of money to pay for those insipid television ads that, essentially, spread lies about opposing candidates and do little more than interrupt programming to the point that a large majority of American TV viewers have abandoned commercial networks for pay channels that do not rely on advertising, political advertising in particular.”
Many say Brian Kemp, for example, won the governor’s race three years ago because of that stupid TV ad in which he basically pointed his shotgun at a young boy who was apparently calling on his daughter. Now while it’s true that in Georgia you can’t really be taken seriously as a man unless you have a pistol strapped to your hip or a long gun hanging from the rack in the back window of your pickup, to assume that this bit of gratuitous tough-guy silliness (from a guy who seems about as scary as a Muppet) actually inspired people to vote for Kemp says two things about us. We’re easily duped, and we’re so gun-crazy we’re willing to vote for an individual just because he holds one on TV.
Now I’m not naive enough to think we’ll ever again elect a candidate based primarily on his or her ability to lead and their grasp of the issues. As a wise man once said: “It’s all about the Benjamins.” But as certain as candidates are going to spend large sums of money assuring us that they “approved this message,” an increasingly short period after they’re elected, the people who elected them start talking about the culture of political elites that has emerged in America.
When the campaign ads stop, the public that voted for these feckless and entitled candidates feels cheated. They want term limits. They want some kind of campaign finance reform. (Which the Supreme Court essentially put the kibosh on by allowing rich influencers to sink as much money as they want into political campaigns — legally now rather than through back-door channels as was the case in the past.) We decry the fact that none of the politicians that were elected look, act or think like we do.
That’s because they’re wealthy enough to buy a political post, one that brings them presumed power and allows them to achieve a status that can lead to even more money. You wonder how millionaires can take a pay cut to run for political office that pays them a fraction of the money they were making? (Hint: It is not because they “want to serve my community, state or country.”) No, these well-heeled political hacks know that getting into political office is where the real money is, what with under-the-table handouts by PACs and lobbyists. And let’s not forget all that campaign largesse that they talk supporters out of.
How do we put an end to this government of, by and for the elite? We stop electing people simply because they have the most money and buy the most TV ads, and we start demanding that our elected officials do what’s best for the people who elected them.
And that’s about as likely to happen as Marjorie Greene getting an invitation to join Mensa.
