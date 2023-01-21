“My mind is going through them changes.”
— Buddy Miles
Change became a buzzword that permeated the American psyche when Barack Obama ran for president.
After eight years of George Bush as president, it didn’t take a genius to figure out that an overwhelming majority of the American public — pretty much all of those whose income did not entitle them to give-to-the-rich, take-from-the-middle-class status — didn’t just want change, they needed it to keep flickering American-dream hopes alive.
As it turned out, Obama’s administration did not deliver on the promise to bring about dramatic change, and the country has since settled into a malaise of partisan politics that, no matter which of the pathetic parties is in charge, has left us with a government of, for and by the few who hold favor with the group in charge at any particular time.
Even the stately Supreme Court, which was designed by the founding fathers to be above politics, has become little more than a rubber stamp for whichever political party happens to be in power when one of their number either dies or steps down from the bench. Cases of law that once were based on Constitutional and commonsense principles are now determined by the whims of the political party whose leader put these people in office.
So we’ve begun the long three- to four-year process of deciding who will lead our country — more aptly, who will lead their party — as we look to 2024. (Isn’t it amazing to see hundreds of millions of dollars spent to put people in positions that pay only a fraction of that, the purchase of once-sacred positions whose holders are now only shills for special interest groups and wealthy individuals who finance the offices. ... Speaking of which, wouldn’t it be cool to see some Senator wearing a suit that had NRA, Big Tobacco and Big Insurance logos on it, like NASCAR drivers, so we could tell who is paying him big bucks?)
It’s become not a matter of putting best or better candidates in office, it’s a matter of electing officials who will toe the party line, not let the “other side” get ahead.
Which brings us back to that c-word. Change. Only the my-party-at-any-cost groups — usually the lunatic fringe on the far right and left — in the American public are so pathetically adamant in voting along party lines that they wouldn’t be willing to vote for a person who vows to deliver on issues that impact all Americans, not the ones whose “values” are based on some value-less group who happen to be members of Party A or Party B.
Can we really expect others to believe that our so-called evangelism is genuine when we keep supporting and helping elect individuals whose words and actions are foreign to any set of accepted religious standards? Do we really think our claims of humanism can be believed when all of our “humanitarian” efforts are merely part of an effort to deliver votes?
As we look to the elections we face in the coming months — locally, on the state level and nationally — why don’t we help bring about the change we so obviously need? We do not have to keep voting for the same people just because they’ve been in office for a certain period of time. In fact, unless we live in some little corner of this country where things are absolutely perfect, each of us should have issues that make us wonder if Candidate A, who has failed miserably for so long, shouldn’t be replaced by someone — anyone — else.
We don’t have to vote for someone just because they have an “R” or “D” or “I” beside their name on the ballot. As a matter of fact, that’s among the laziest reasons to vote for someone. And we don’t have to vote for someone because of the color of their skin or their gender or their supposed faith or their ties to this group or that.
Here’s a novel idea for this new year: If someone you helped elect fails to deliver on the promises he or she has made or makes a mockery of the privilege of holding what once were sacred positions, vote them out of office. Work to make sure they don’t get a chance to hang on to a rotten status quo. Now that’s some real change for you.
