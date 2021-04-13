“Misty, water-colored memories of the way we were.”
— Barbra Streisand
It dawned on me recently how deeply my love for music runs when, during a conversation, I could remember the theme songs — and their lyrics — to a number of TV shows and TV ads ... even when I couldn’t remember much about the shows or products themselves.
All of us, even the rare among us who don’t watch a lot of TV (and I know that a great many of the folks like me, who grew up getting only two channels, thought they were in entertainment heaven when such advancements as cable and satellite TV trickled down our way) have our favorite shows, and they’re pretty much generational. Mine, by the way, are “The Wire,” “Seinfeld,” “The Sopranos,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Office” and “Hill Street Blues.”
(Side note: If you have kids, you also know about a great many TV shows and cartoons that you might otherwise not have watched were it not for the youngsters in the house; and my three were so spread out I’ve had the guilty pleasure of spending quality time with such characters as Huckleberry Hound, Micky and Minnie Mouse, Quickdraw McGraw, the Power Puff Girls, CatDog (a really weird show), iCarly, PeeWee Herman, Barney, the Wiggles, Tom and Jerry, Dennis the Menace, Snagglepuss and dozens of others.)
But my TV memories run deepest with the theme songs that made mediocre fare seem much better. Starting with the instrumentals, here are some very exceptional TV theme songs:
♦ Mission: Impossible
♦ Hawaii 5-0
♦ Miami Vice
♦ I Dream of Jeanie
♦ Andy Griffith’s “Fishing Hole” ... you smile just thinking about it
♦ Hill Street Blues
♦ The Munsters.
♦ Some shows, though, had their own theme songs with actual lyrics, which gave them an extra layer of cool, shows like:
♦ WKRP in Cincinnati
♦ The Beverly Hillbillies — Flatt & Scruggs’ “Come and listen to my story ‘bout a man named Jed ...” remains classic
♦ The Sopranos
♦ Shameless — which ended its long Showtime run with a so-so final episode Sunday, but The High Strung’s “The Luck You Got” fit the show perfectly
♦ The Flintstones and Jetsons
♦ Mr. Ed
♦ The Adams Family ... You hear “dun-dun da-dunt” anywhere, and you will automatically respond with two finger-snaps ... some of you probably did it just now
♦ Welcome Back Kotter.
(Side Note II: The CSI shows (Vegas, New York and Miami) were OK to watch, but I made a point to catch the start of each episode so I could hear the Who songs “Who Are You,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Baba O’Riley.” Doesn’t matter that I’d heard each song a couple of million times in their entirety, those little snippets being on TV was just cool. Reading an interview with the band’s Pete Townsend in which he talked about creating new music, Townsend said, “This is not about money. If we needed more money, we’d just sell CBS (which aired the series) the rights to another of our songs.”)
Perhaps even more disturbing is my recollection of jingles from TV ads. Yes, they were commercials pushing products, but they were — like George’s personal “Co-stan-za” jingle on a memorable episode of Seinfeld — as likely to get stuck in your head as the shows they sponsored. Most of us of a certain age will remember many of these:
♦ Brylcream (“A little dab’ll do ya.”)
♦ Sugar Crisps (Sugar Bear singing, “Can’t get enough of super Sugar Crisps.”) When the “sugar is bad” campaign came out and Sugar Bear was renamed “Honey Bear” and Sugar Crisps became Honey Crisps, they lost me.
♦ Nestles (“N-E-S-T-L-E-S, Nestle’s makes the very best chocolate.”)
♦ Coke (“I’d like to teach the world to sing.”)
♦ McDonald’s (“Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”
♦ Alka Seltzer (“Plop plop, fizz fizz, oh what a relief it is.”
♦ Oscar Meyer (“Oscar Meyer has a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A.”
Coolest commercial story I know: When artists publish song lyrics and music, they retain the rights to them only for a determined period. Then the rights to those songs go on the open market. Most artists pay to maintain control of their music, but in the late ’70s, The Beatles lost the rights to many of their songs when Michael Jackson purchased them for a huge sum of money.
Soon after, a great commercial for Nike hit the air waves like a bomb. It included the famous guitar intro to The Beatles’ “Revolution,” and the country was abuzz when the ad debuted. But as quickly as it hit the air waves, the spot was ordered removed. Seems Michael Jackson’s business folks made a slight error: When he purchased the rights to the songs’ music and lyrics, he did not get the rights to The Beatles’ performance of those songs.
I did see the ad ... once. And then it was gone.
