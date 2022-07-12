You just call out my name, and you know wherever I am, I’ll come running to see you again. Winter, spring, summer or fall, all you got to do is call. And I’ll be there ... you’ve got a friend.
— James Taylor
Friends are a rarity. (People ... not that ’80s TV show.)
In this time of Facebook’s hold on society, where people talk about their thousands of friends — the majority of whom, for most people, they’ve never even met before — finding a true friend is indeed a special occasion.
I don’t have a lot of friends. As Eddie Vedder memorably sang, “Some folks just have one Yeah, others they got none ...” I tend to be among those folks ... because I can be pretty much an a$$ at times and because I don’t consider myself a particularly good friend to have. Plus, many of the “friends” I’ve had over the years have tended to be of the fair-weather type ... let a few clouds move in, and adios, MF.
Which is fine. You live and you learn.
We, over the last few days, experienced a tragedy in our family. Talking about it is painful, but suffice it to say it’s something you don’t get over easily.
While the overwhelming majority of you reading this could not care much less about something bad that happens to someone else, especially someone you sometimes have a love/hate relationship with, I wanted to reach out and say thank you to the people who have contacted Tara and her family to offer condolences and words of sympathy.
No one knows what to say in times of severe hardship, but knowing people care sometimes matters more than any words. And, on rare occasions, you learn that some people you weren’t sure of are the kind of people who come through when the need is greatest. They’re like ... well, friends.
I’ve learned in the past few days that there are people out there — some I knew only casually, others I knew well enough but more as acquaintances, who have hearts of friendship I never considered possible. It’s not that Tara or her family needed friends ... but they sure have needed friendship. Sometimes it does take an entire community.
What we do when something tragic happens is we endure. We wrap ourselves in the comfort and love of the people around us, we grieve and then we move on ... not because we want to but because we have to. As time gradually soothes the ache in the hearts of the grieving, we remember the tragedy, but we also remember the good things that arose from the tragedy.
I’m not going to speak for Tara, but I know she’ll have a hole in her soul from now until forever. But she also can take comfort in the fact that — beyond any shadow of doubt — she is well-loved. And when she needed her friends, those she has long had and others who stepped up when she needed them most, they came through for her.
And, by association, many came through for me as well at a time when it seemed that there was no adequate way to do the things that needed to be done.
For those people, I thank you. And for Tara’s many friends, I thank you as well. Certainly — hopefully — we’ll get around to thanking everyone individually. But know that your acts and words of kindness did help make the hurt of unbearable circumstances just a little less painful to endure.
