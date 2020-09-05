“We both have truths, are mine the same as yours?”
— From Jesus Christ Superstar
There will be those who say — because it’s what they do — that the longsuffering Albany City Commission turned a much-ado-about-nothing event on deciding whether or not to make wearing masks in public mandatory into a spectacle it had no right to become.
And, admittedly, those people have valid arguments.
When it takes six hours of discussion to vote on an issue that, realistically, should have taken a half-hour at best, you have to wonder if the commission has a little too much free time on its hands.
But what we’ll — hopefully — look back on and scratch our heads at one day is whether the ordinance passed by the city leaders was little more than a show that got way out of hand or if it really had any impact on curtailing the coronavirus pandemic in a community that was ground zero for the virus in the early going.
As the physicians who spoke before the commission so well put it, anything we can do to stop the spread of the virus in our part of the country is effort well worth taking. And, as many health care and elected leaders have noted, there are some in the community — whether politically motivated, selfish or just too dumb to understand the danger — who are not going to wear a mask no matter what. (And, while we’re here, that bull about “my personal freedoms” is just that: bull. Your personal freedoms end when they infringe on others’ right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, “life” being the key word here. So save that baloney for the next John Birch meeting.)
What’s really so astounding about this document — and, full disclosure time, I have not read the ordinance in its entirety, although I did ask about availability of commission meeting minutes that I assumed would contain the complete ordinance but was told they were not yet available — is that it offers so many exceptions to the hard-line “DO NOT WEAR A MASK IN PUBLIC” demand that so many objected to that their argument is really quite moot.
I talked with several of the people opposed to the mask-wearing ordinance, and pretty much to a person they were all in favor of wearing masks, social distancing and doing everything else to stop the spread of the virus. They just didn’t want to be told they had to. Kinda like the obstinate kid who does his chores most of the time without prompting, usually refusing to do so only when mom or dad tells him he has to do them.
And there were others who offered counter arguments that wearing masks had little to no effect on the spread of COVID-19 and was only a way for officials to keep the public in line.
Plus, of course, the people who claim masks are a detriment to their health or that their religion does not allow for the wearing of masks — which threw me because, while I’ve heard of religions that require face coverings of some of their faithful, none that I’m aware of have a rule about the pathway to hell paved with facial coverings.
Lest we forget, there’s also the law enforcement side of it, police officers in a community that’s up to 14 murders and counting for the year who are expected now to take time out of their attempts to solve those murders — and, for God’s sake, get the gang members off the streets who are often knee-deep in such mayhem — to tell someone to put on a mask?
You know what, if you look at all sides of this new ordinance, that puts us on a par with Atlanta, Savannah and a few other Georgia cities whose leaders initially enacted such ordinances primarily to show they could — if we really want to join such a group — maybe the six hours worth of discussion were warranted. I’ve been trying to figure it out for days now, and I still have no clue.
