Certainly there will be others who have differing opinions, but for me one of — if not THE — worst examples of governance that I’ve ever witnessed in this business came a few years back when, first, the Dougherty County Commission, and a short while later the Albany City Commission, turned down rezoning requests by businessman Darrel Finnicum that would have allowed him to locate one of his car dealerships on property first in unincorporated Dougherty County and then within the Albany City Limits.
The properties on which Finnicum sought to locate his business are a short distance apart on the same road, and so, oddly enough, the decisions made by the county and the city boards came down, essentially, to a well-known woman in the community claiming — when most of her arguments against Finnicum’s locales were debunked — that the “lighting pollution” on his proposed car lot would “disturb the integrity” of adjacent neighborhoods. Never mind there were other businesses already up and operating nearby, the car dealership’s lighting was just too much for people living nearby to endure.
On such flimsy opposition, though, both the county and city denied Finnicum’s requests.
(Incidentally, no big deal to the businessman. He found property in Lee County, which was all too happy to work with him — lighting pollution notwithstanding — and now enjoys the benefits of his considerable yearly taxes. Oh, and in a show of pure unadulterated political bull, city and county officials, after voting against Finnicum, tried to appease him and justify their votes by telling him where in the city and county he could and should locate his planned dealership. Umm ... no thanks.)
I thought about those votes last week as I talked to residents in the Rawson Circle neighborhood, one of the city’s oldest and (full disclosure, I lived in the neighborhood for several years and loved it) most historic in the city, about plans a businesswoman has to locate a housing center for relocating inmates who have been released from jail or prison and have nowhere to live.
The Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission voted 5-3 to approve the rezoning request that would allow the former inmates to live at the relocation center on Fifth Ave., not much of a surprise since most members of that board live nowhere near Rawson Circle and are all for relocating former prisoners in someone else’s neighborhood, just not theirs. Some of the Rawson Circle neighbors who spoke before the Planning Commission said it was obvious by their disinterest that these members had already made up their minds how to vote.
I know that old NIMBY saw — not in my backyard — is real. It almost always comes into play when there is a controversial decision to be made about allowing an unpopular business or facility in a neighborhood that is primarily residential in nature. And, Albany-Dougherty Planning Services Director Paul Forgey noted that “almost everyone agreed that a facility like this is needed, they just didn’t want it in their neighborhood.”
Of course, the Planning Commission’s relevance in recent years has diminished to the point that it’s decisions are now mostly used by individual city and county commissioners to justify votes on a controversial matter. I’ve laughed when commissioners over the years have said, “The Planning Commission’s looked at it closely, and they recommend approval, so I’m going with them,” and then a week or two later, the same board member said, “The Planning Commission doesn’t have anything invested in this, so I’m voting against their recommendation.”
Same guy, I swear.
But it’s now up to the City Commission whether the rezoning request and the housing center will be allowed. And they can’t even really use race as a factor this time because Rawson Circle is one of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods.
I, too, think housing for former inmates is important. It’s a very necessary first step in helping such individuals do what they need to do to reclaim their lives and become useful citizens. But I can’t help but think about that well-to-do lady winning the day in keeping a legitimate, tax-paying business out of her neighborhood by claiming “light pollution.”
Given a preference, I’ll take some overhead lighting over ex-prisoners any day.
