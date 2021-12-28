“It’s only words, but words are all I have to take your heart away.”
— The BeeGees
One of the things in this business that amazes me — and no matter how long I do this, I’ll never get over it — is the number of news releases, letters, announcements, emails and other online materials that are sent to us with words misspelled, misinformation and — worst of all — incorrect grammar.
I know, I know ... Nerd alert!
I plead guilty. But I can’t help but wonder if the text-speak that is now rampant in our society is helping to create generations of adults and professionals who have no idea what subject-verb agreement means or can conceive of a misspelled word with the marvelous “autocorrect” as part of their arsenal.
Of course, I make my own grammar, punctuation, spelling and other mistakes on a daily basis, but trust me when I say I’m harder on myself when I do so than the CEO of some company or the head honchos at local colleges or school systems evidently are with staff members who have no idea what “proofreading” is.
Along with my disdain for incorrect grammar, punctuation, etc., I have, as most of you who read this column know, a passion for music. Lately, when I can’t sleep at night, I combine the two and bore myself back to sleep. Here then are some of my grammar errors in popular music that are helping to dumb down the American public:
♦ “Ain’t” is a given. We’ve been told not to use it, but when Bob Dylan writes things like “It ain’t me, babe” and wins the admiration of millions, well, you can see where easily influenced fans are likely to follow suit. There are dozens more; here are six: “You ain’t woman enough to take my man.” (Loretta Lynn); “I ain’t even done with the night.” (John Mellencamp); “Ain’t no mountain high enough.” (The Supremes); “Ain’t that peculiar?” (The Miracles); “If heaven ain’t a lot like Dixie, I don’t want to go.” (Hank Williams Jr.); “Ain’t that a shame?” (Fats Domino).
♦ “I can’t get no satisfaction.” (The Rolling Stones) The old double negative comes into play.
♦ “Ain’t nobody dope as me.” (Outkast) I know it doesn’t sound “right,” but the correct English grammar calls for “Ain’t nobody dope as I.” (We won’t even get into the “ain’t” and double-negative here.)
♦ “Me and Mrs. Jones, we got a thing going on.” (Billy Paul) Sorry, dude, but it’s “Mrs. Jones and I ...”
♦ “We don’t need no education.” (Pink Floyd) That double negative will get you every time. (Look at it this way: If you don’t need “no education,” that means you do need education. Plus, if you’re saying things like “We don’t need no education,” obviously, you do. End of lesson.)
♦ “The Lord and my wife wouldn’t take it very good.” (John Denver) Since you need an adverb to tell how the Lord and John’s wife would take his fiddling, you need “well” instead of “good.”
♦ “You was my shorty, I thought.” (Post Malone) I find it difficult to believe young Post would mess up the subject-verb agreement ... i.e., “You were my shorty.”
♦ “Goodbye, Joe, me gotta go, me-oh my-oh. Me gotta go pull the pirogue down the bayou.” (Hank Williams) No, Hank, you must use the subjective pronoun: “I” gotta go pull the pirogue.”
♦ “I don’t know no good come-ons.” (John Mellencamp) Double-negative again. “I don’t know ‘any’ good come-ons.”
♦ “Eight days a week, is not enough to show I care.” (The Beatles) John and Paul making grammar miscues?! Horrors! Plural subject “days” needs the plural verb “are,” not “is.”
♦ “It just don’t work out that way.” (Paul Simon) One of the three greatest American songwriters with an agreement issue? “It just ‘doesn’t’ work out that way.”
♦ “I ain’t askin’ nobody for nothin.’” (Charlie Daniels Band) Charlie (RIP) wins the prize with a rare triple negative!
♦ “Man, we was lonely.” (Paul McCartney) More subject-verb agreement issues: “Man, we were lonely.” (I just noticed I have red underlined words all over this page.)
♦ “I feel the magic between you and I.” (Eric Carmen) OK, follow along: Since “you and I” are objects of the preposition between, the objective pronoun “me” should be used instead of “I.”
♦ “Young girls, they do get wearied.” (Otis Redding) Wrong verb tense, Otis. Young girls get “weary.”
♦ And finally, “Baby I’m-a want you, baby, I’m a need you.” (Bread) If I have to explain this one to you, I don’t believe you’ve actually read all the words in this column; you’ve just been moving your lips.
