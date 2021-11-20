“He was badder than ole King Kong, meaner than a junkyard dog.”
— Jim Croce
I legitimately interviewed Herschel Walker before, and even though I was a sports writer in my 20s then and he was simply the greatest college football player of the time (Bo Jackson fans, here’s where you argue), I feel like my earlier encounter with Walker makes me the perfect person to conduct this fake interview.
ME: Politics is a very different arena for you. What makes you feel that you’re ready for such an abrupt shift in careers?
HERSCHEL: Well, Larry Munson used to scream “Run, Herschel, run!” so I figured this can’t be much different since I’m running for office. Plus, have you seen all these out-of-shape old men who are in office already? I figure I could run through the entire Senate and House without so much as breaking a sweat.
ME: Reportedly, our former president encouraged you to run for the Senate. How big a part did that play in your decision?
HERSCHEL: I have a mind of my own. I don’t take orders from anyone. Just a second ... (Walker takes a sheet of paper out of a pocket, reads it, then returns it to his pocket ... I am my own man. I will say, though, that when I am elected, I will pass legislation to make Mr. Trump president for life. But that was my idea.
ME: Okayyy ... Now there are some very key issues in the state. What do you think are the most vital ones?
HERSCHEL: Well, first of all we have a bat-- — crazy governor who thinks he’s running his own country, lousy infrastructure that keeps leaving people without electricity or other necessities, and a Senator who runs away to a tropical island when the weather gets bad, leaving citizens to fend for themselves.
ME: Ummm ... Not to be argumentative, but except for the governor remarks, I think you’re talking about Texas.
HERSCHEL: Right. You asked about issues in the state, and I told you about the issues where I live. I live in Texas.
ME: You do know, though, that you’re running for the Senate from the state of Georgia, right?
HERSCHEL: Mr. Trump didn’t tell me that ... That’s OK, people love me in Georgia. Remember that time I ran over that guy from Tennessee to score that touchdown? Remember the time I won the Heisman? Remember all those records I broke? Go Dawgs! Woof! Woof! Woof!
ME: Except for issues that are decided by political wrangling, nothing much happens in Congress now. Politics are so partisan these days, very little gets done and the country continues to struggle. Will you help stop this impasse?
HERSCHEL: I think I can help some, but I’m not much good with passing. I’m a running back, in case you don’t remember. Run, not pass.
ME: Weeelllll ... ummm ... Are you up on things like the supply chain issues? COVID-19? Civil unrest?
HERSCHEL: I don’t have any problems getting supplies. I have someone who gets stuff for me. Mr. Trump said we don’t need to wear masks, so all that COVID stuff is just fake news anyway. Joe Biden can’t make me wear a facemask ... heck, I don’t even wear my helmet anymore except when our power grid goes out and people start to get a little squirrelly. And I get at least eight hours of sleep a night, so there is no unrest — civil or otherwise — in my life.
ME: Some have said you might be a shill for people like former President Trump if you’re elected. Any truth to that?
HERSCHEL: I told you before, I’m my own man. I make up my own mind. I have that hot line phone to Mar-a-Lago hooked up just in case I need some business advise.
ME: Thank you so much for your time. I was curious, though. If things are looking tough for you as the election gets closer, do you have strategy in place?
HERSCHEL: I’ll just do what Coach Dooley always taught me: If things get tough in a tight contest, you punt for field position.
ME: Do you really think someone with your lack of experience — your football glory only gets you so far, you know? — is qualified to be in the U.S. Senate?
HERSCHEL: Do you really think someone with your lack of muscle mass is qualified to ask me questions that might make me mad ... remembering, as we mentioned earlier, that guy from Tennessee that I ran over?
ME: Ummm ... I think I’m going to head out and try to stop the steal.
HERSCHEL: Good answer.
