“I’ve looked at life from both sides now.”
— Judy Collins
Even as I start to write this, I don’t know how it will go.
Like many south Georgia boys, I’ve loved baseball all my life. It’s one of the things I remember most about my childhood, about sharing a love for the game with my dad and brother, who were such big parts of it. Also, as a Georgian, I’ve lived my baseball fantasies through the Atlanta Braves, riding the highs and enduring the lows of a franchise that’s seen its share of both.
The other sports are fine; I had a great high school football “career” and nothing was more fun during that time than playing basketball with friends Dwayne Josey, Jack Peavy, Keith Nichols and others on Dwayne’s 9 1/2-foot goal (which I could dunk on and one time snatched down a la Darrell Dawkins, and if you don’t think that’s cool, you’ve never played sports).
Enough wool-gathering ... back to the column.
When the Fox Sports broadcasters said during Game 6 of the World Series last year that the home run hit by Freddie Freeman in the eighth inning “might be his final at-bat as an Atlanta Brave,” I scoffed. Yes, I knew Freddie was set to become a free agent, but I also knew there was no way in hell this team was going to allow its heart and soul to leave. The Braves were the most fun team in baseball, and after coming an inning short the year before, they’d just won the franchise’s second World Series. Freddie wasn’t going anywhere.
Turns out — which happens often — I was wrong.
Freddie Freeman is now a Los Angeles Dodger. Just writing that makes me want to throw up.
Once Freeman left the Braves, with whom he’d spent his entire 12-year career, the inevitable finger-pointing started. Fans blamed the team’s management for not doing whatever it took to keep this talented, MVP-winning, once-in-a-generation player. All that Series and Playoff money, and you’re not going to shell out enough bucks to keep the guy who was one of the top three or four reasons you even got there?
Insanity.
Of course, others blamed Freeman for being greedy. How many millions, they asked — justifiably, it might be added, if you look at it strictly from a fan’s point of view — does it take? How do you walk away from a franchise, an entire metropolitan community — an entire state, for the sake of Pete — they asked, that has embraced you and cheered your every move? If those fans that you’ve praised as being so vital to your career mattered, how could you turn your back on them?
Alas, the truth that so many of us who love the game try to avoid reared its ugly head. Baseball is a sport, yes, but it’s a business. And, as evidenced by the loss to free agency of a player making in excess of $20 million a year because THAT JUST WASN’T ENOUGH MONEY! clearly spells out, fan loyalty is great, but when it comes down to it, what matters is the money.
For about two or three days, I was so stunned by the decisions made — Freddie Freeman, a Los Angeles Dodger?! Yukkkk! — I thought about writing baseball off as I have first the NBA and second the NFL. (Heck, when the Atlanta Falcons dumped franchise quarterback Matt Ryan unceremoniously, I just shook my head and got mad again about that blown Super Bowl ... but just for a second ... and moved on with my day.)
But then, while flipping channels on the TV (and asking myself for about the 12 millionth time how there could be so many channels of content and so little of it worth watching), I came upon a Braves-Twins spring training game. Two batters in, I was hooked again, and I couldn’t wait to go with my son Steve and my grandson Sam again to Truist Park to see the Braves play.
So, as one fan said this week, “Farewell, Freddie, thanks for the memories.” You’ll forgive me if I hope your batting average falls near the Mendoza Line and your power turns to mush like two-day-old oatmeal. I can move on, but that doesn’t mean I can get over it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.