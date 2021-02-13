“But they would not listen, they’re not listening still. Perhaps they never will.”
— Don McLean
I really could not care less about the politicians. They’re only going to do what they’ve been told — by the leaders of their party, by lobbyists who give them money — to do. And, thus, Saturday’s impeachment vote for former President Trump was no surprise.
I think for the people who followed the goings-on of the impeachment hearing, the ones who’ve watched this farce play out at home — not the ones in the Capitol building who walked into the hearing knowing how they would vote — it has become (at least it should be for most) a sad commentary on the state of our country and its sore lack of leadership.
It doesn’t matter if you hate Trump, feel indifference toward him, care only of his actions as chief executive, or blindly applaud his every word and action. It’s clear to see that he not only wanted what happened in the Capitol on Jan. 6 to happen, he did everything he could to spur the violence that ended with five people dead, several others hurt and our country bearing a shame that will long outlive Trump and the chicken-- — politicians who knew he’d acted in such a way that led to the deplorable actions of his loyalists but were afraid to vote to impeach him because they feared that his “base” of voters in their states might turn on them.
It never was — and I don’t think it ever will be again — about “right” or “wrong.” It was, for these elected officials, only about what polls say will hurt them most come re-election time.
Which begs the question: Why go through with this expensive and meaningless sham in the first place? Again, it doesn’t really matter about your politics or how you feel about the ex-president. It only matters that you try and get a little of the juju of those Trump loyalists as you look toward the next electoral go-’round.
Here’s the thing, though. Anyone who thinks that enough of the fickle, short-attention-span American electorate — other than the true believers who are still convinced Trump “won” the election, and there are less and less of those every day — are going to care about this megalomaniac four years from now that they’ll return him to office is living in that Marjorie Taylor Greene QAnon dream world where pedophiles and laser-shooting Jews really are plotting the country’s overthrow.
Like that Alaskan bumpkin Sarah Palin before him, Trump was the perfect person at the perfect place at the perfect time. Despite his vulgarity and his lack of civility — hell, more likely because of said vulgarity and incivility — the businessman who’d had more bankruptcies than successes was afforded an opportunity no one saw coming, the chance to serve as president and commander in chief of this country. And, truthfully, anyone who says he did not do an adequate job at first, despite his boorishness, either wasn’t paying attention or they’ve been told by their party leaders not to admit such.
But, unfortunately for Trump and his adoring crowd, when the time came for real leadership, for someone who would dig deep and do what was right for the country as the pandemic took hold, he fell far short. No one will ever convince me that if COVID-19 hadn’t happened when it did, Trump would have won the 2020 election in a landslide and two of his biggest sycophantic followers — failed Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — would still be in the Senate and Georgia would be just as red a state as the rest of its Southern brethren.
And even when the nation turned Trump’s re-election bid away, the leaders of the Republican party did not see this repudiation as a call to perhaps alter its MO to a degree that it would appease more voters who are tired of voting for the “lesser of two evils.” The GOP — with the exception of seven brave souls who actually put conviction over party — chose to maintain its not-so-bright status quo and reject a suitable punishment to a man who shamed the highest office in the world. (And if you tell me not one Democrat thought Trump didn’t deserve impeachment and should not have had to face the ludicrous trial, then you’re telling me this party is just as mired in its partisanship as its counterparts.)
No, I’ve got a strong suspicion Trump won’t be around in four years. And if he does try to come back, a lot of even his cultish followers will have moved on by then. Just like the Republican Senators on Saturday had moved on from the shame of Jan. 6 (except for the Ted Cruzes, Josh Hawleys and Tommy Tubervilles of the world who think they’re going to be Trump 2.0 ... who have no concept of shame) and returned to stupid party politics as usual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.