“I come from the water.”
— The Toadies
You live on the water, there’s no escaping Mother Nature.
You buy beachfront property, chances are almost 100 percent you’re going to experience some form of weather calamity in your lifetime. Hurricanes happen every year ... there’s this thing called Hurricane Season ... You buy property along a river, lake, creek or other waterway, and there should be the expectation of at least high water, likely flooding.
As Spirit sang, “It’s nature’s way.”
That’s why it always perplexes me when reporters, looking for that one compelling money shot that will make their report so much more meaningful than everyone else’s who’s reported on the same thing, somehow manage to find that one person who’ll say something like, “I can’t believe this is happening. I thought I’d live here peacefully forever.”
Which begs the question: Are some people so self-absorbed they don’t realize the things that happen all around them on a pretty much daily basis?
This is not to add insult to injury for those whose homes or property was damaged by flooding with the recent monsoon season we’ve been experiencing, nor is it to ridicule these out-of-touch politicians who insist, despite mounds of scientific evidence that our weather patterns are in the midst of some dramatic change ... wait, I guess it is to ridicule them. How does denying scientific fact that is staring them directly in the face in any way make them better Americans? How do they believe it shows that they have a stronger faith than say those members of the other party who blasphemously insist the good old weather we have today is in any way different than the good old weather our granddads enjoyed?
Look, some of my favorite people are the ones who say, when the temperature drops to say 29 degrees in southwest Georgia, “Where’s all that global warming and climate change now?” I can only surmise that by making such statements, and by ridiculing the “tree-huggers” who insist a Categry 3 hurricane 150 miles inland is anything out of the natural order, they feel more closely aligned with those geniuses they’ve elected to hold office who tell them to hold strong to their faith, that they are on the side of righteousness.
I talked with a farmer I know this weekend, and he was worried. Very worried. The thing he said that kind of kept me up thinking about it was, “You know how many days I’ve been in my fields so far this season? Two. Otherwise, it’s been too wet.”
That worries me way more than people who are overwrought because they bought beachfront or riverside property and had it damaged by weather phenomena. Trust me, folks, there’s a reason the insurance robbers make sure the government forces you to buy flood insurance if you live within a certain area in relationship to a waterway ... that is, if you want to collect on a claim. But even in the worst of times, America’s farmers, those people who play a major roll in feeding not only this country but the entire world, have been able to get into their fields and prepare them for each successive growing season.
But this year ... two days.
Agriculture has become so much more than the unfair picture once painted by the so-called elites of an unwashed and uneducated few that couldn’t do anything else. It becomes more and more each year a profession practiced by some of this — and other — nations’ brightest minds, who’ve managed to find ways to maximize yields in every kind of condition imaginable. But even the bright young minds of today’s agriculture can’t deliver the crops that we take for granted on a daily basis — usually three times or so a day, plus a coffee break — if they’re denied the opportunity to even get into their fields.
Something else to think about when the people you so wholeheartedly trust to lead this country insist that the water standing in those unworked fields is just another in a series of “beautiful” vistas.
