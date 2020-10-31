“That’s a fine looking high horse.”
— Hozier
I’ll start this with a statement that I believe with all my heart: People who adopt or lovingly foster children are among today’s saints and should be both revered and celebrated.
That being said, there is another group that adopts and fosters for other, much more selfish reasons. Some become foster parents, for example, for the funds that come with the process, funds that they use for personal purposes, with little thought or care for the children they’ve taken into their home. And then there are people who adopt, many times children from African or European countries, who do so because it’s a fad or a trend. When the new wears off and the “Oh, you’re such a decent human beings” dry up, the poor children — taken from their homeland — become annoyances.
Those are people who deserve a special place in hell.
I say all that as a lead-in to this argument I’ve gotten from four readers (and from others who said they were told the same thing) since I wrote a column about how having babies is the domain of women, and that they — not old white men or religious fanatics — should be the ones who decide the abortion issue.
Here’s their argument: After backing my hypothesis with facts during (what have been, for the most part, friendly) discussions, the so-called “right-to-lifers” have said: “I don’t mind abortions so much as I don’t want to pay for them.”
Which kind of knocks them off the high horses they’ve been riding and maybe just a little offers a peek at the real root of the problem. They don’t want taxpayer funds paying for women on welfare to have abortions.
But let’s just suppose these anti-abortionists’ argument has nothing to do with race or social status. Let’s just — I know, you have to humor me — assume their financial concerns are altruistic. Let’s then take a look at a small population of fetuses that are aborted over any given time span or geographic location. Let’s take a closer look at 25 of them.
Right-to-Life groups have argued “You don’t know what that baby might grow up to accomplish.” True. But statistically speaking, of that 25, one — at the outside, two — might actually grow up to great fanfare, becoming a famous artist, politician, religious leader ... a world-changer. The odds are much less likely, but since we’re looking at a random sample, we’ll go with two.
Then, given the socio-economic realities of the majority of women who seek abortions (not counting those little accidents that well-to-do right-to-lifers and their families oopsie into and discreetly take care of), maybe five to even 10 of the group of 25 will become productive citizens, at the upper or even lower ends of such a scale, but not “drains on society” that many poorer children born into families with generations of poverty are relegated to.
Even at the high end of our group of 25, that’s going to leave 13 or so children who will know nothing but poverty, who are likely to become part of the welfare state or, in extreme cases, gang members or criminals who offer little in the way of productivity. These are the ones who tax law enforcement systems, leave citizens in fear and often, if not killed, wind up as part of the country’s expanding inmate population.
Sure, this is all hypothetical, but the truth is, when we are willing to fight for the rights to life of children up until they are born, and then, essentially, demean them and turn our backs on them after they leave the womb, how can we claim to be “concerned only about this one soul?”
And, to bring it home in a way that many who follow the party line and claim they don’t want to have to pay for abortions can understand: Which do you think costs you, as a taxpayer, more — a one-time medical procedure or a lifetime of crime, poverty and incarceration?
