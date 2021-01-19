“I have to say it now, it’s been a good life all in all.”
— John Denver
I got the expected “Ewww ... morbid!” comments I expected the other day when I casually mentioned that I wanted “Poems, Prayers and Promises” by John Denver as my “funeral song.”
I know that for many in our society, talking about funerals and end of life — especially as you get older — is verboten. Until we have something to shock or scare us into reality — a cancer scare, a close friend who dies from a global pandemic, a dear-death experience on our treacherous highways — we pretty much grow up with a sense of invulnerability, believing we are bulletproof.
I was that way myself for the longest of times, but having all three of the aforementioned realities in my own life has kind of opened my eyes to my pending departure.
I’ve always thought that talking about funeral songs with friends and loved ones is indeed morbid, but I’ve also had some good laughs while broaching the subject. Hearing the story of a Harley-riding, son of anarchy until the end biker having nothing but heavy metal music played at his funeral evoked a priceless image. The tale of a bona fide hell-raiser from start to finish having a bunch of rowdy country beer-drinking songs played at his funeral was also somehow endearing if maybe not so appropriate.
When I attended my former colleague and friend Terry Lewis’ memorial service, every single person at the funeral home — even those crying at the loss of their loved one — broke into a wide grin as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” played over the PA system. There is not a bigger Crimson Tide fan alive than Terry was, and the inclusion of the high-energy Southern rock anthem was much more appropriate than a funeral dirge.
When loved ones plan funeral services for a great majority of people in this country, they usually stick to a program that, while it’s not exactly scripted, it might well be: Sad music, eulogy, heart-wrenching (usually religious) song or two — preferably sung live — wrap it up.
I believe, though, that a person’s “final farewell” should be a send-off, a service that is a tribute to his or her life. If that person was saintly and loved the hymns that are a prime part of their religious faith, then certainly the scripted service above is appropriate. If, however, the departed had a particular love for a certain written piece or a select collection of music, that person deserves to have those elements included in his or her farewell.
Since I opened this talking about a personal funeral song selection, I thought it made sense to come up with a list of funeral songs that might be appropriate for a large number of people:
1. “Amazing Grace” by Judy Collins ... probably No. 1 with a bullet
2. “Keep Me in Your Heart for a While” by Warren Zevon ... recorded when he was dying from mesothelioma, it makes me cry every time I hear it
3. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel ... best song ever about limitless love
4. “Candle in the Wind” by Elton John ... the rewrite he did for Princess Di’s funeral is still the best-selling single ever
5. “I Will Remember You” by Sarah McLachlan ... the song they played over the mistreated dogs ad ... a real tear-jerker
6. “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor ... a great song about loss
7. “Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton ... written after the great guitarist tragically lost his 5-year-old son
8. “Good Riddance” by Green Day ... not as mean as the title indicates, it’s about wishing a loved one well
9. “Hurt” by Johnny Cash or Nine Inch Nails ... the great country singer’s version is “cleaner;” the NIN (original) version is more passionate
10. “Cancer” by My Chemical Romance ... this one is specific, but it will break your heart.
In talking about such funeral songs, I’ve found — and this was kind of odd to me at first, but it really makes sense — that many people determine ahead of time what music they want at their funeral. Do you have such songs that you’d recommend? If so, send them to me, and we may do another column with your suggestions.
