“If you’d come today you would have reached the whole nation. Israel in 4 BC had no mass communications.”
— From Jesus Christ Superstar
As we celebrate the Christmas season, even with the specter of COVID-19 hovering over us and even after the way we view the world has been altered, perhaps forever, there still appears to be more concern about gift-giving — and receiving — than there is celebration of the birth of a baby that changed the world forever.
No, this is not to chastise anyone. As Earth, Wind and Fire sang (unfortunately), “That’s the way of the world.”
I couldn’t help but wonder, though, what might the story of that baby’s birth be like if it happened today? And what if it happened here in Albany?
If there were no affordable rooms available for the young couple as they made their way into this Good Life City, would they be fortunate enough to find a warm place to stay? Would they receive the medical attention the mother would need as she delivered her baby? Would the young parents be turned away and/or arrested for vagrancy or if they were found to have unpaid tax bills? Would “wise men” bother to find the baby after its birth, or would they pass the story of a Messiah’s birth off as “just another social media fabrication?”
I can’t help but wonder if the young couple would not have trouble getting help because they lacked the required government paperwork ... couldn’t prove that they were who they said they were without several forms of identification ... didn’t qualify for aid because they didn’t fit the preferred demographics ... didn’t give the proper “respect” to the government worker assigned to their case.
I wonder if they might find themselves in danger if they were in the “wrong” neighborhood at the “wrong” time, if they might be sold out to their pursuers by hustlers hoping to make money off their misfortune.
I wonder if some government official might start the process of taking the baby the young mother was carrying when it was born and making it a ward of the state, she and her husband deemed “unfit parents” by bureaucrats looking to make a quota.
I wonder if people in the city would welcome the news of the birth of this baby or if they’d be too caught up in their own concerns to worry about some “deadbeats” bringing another “welfare baby” into the world.
I wonder if anyone under the age of 50 would put down their cellphones long enough to even notice.
I wonder if the unending political ads on TV would stop long enough to announce the birth — after all, the millionaire with the most, and most obnoxious, ads are the winners, right?
I wonder if people living in comfortable homes, driving nice cars and lacking none of life’s basic needs would try to edge this young family out of line so that they could get their “fair share” of any freebies that might be given away.
I wonder if the dozens and dozens of churches — with their bishops and ministers and apostles and holy men and women of all stripes — would be offended at being overshadowed by this insignificant baby when they are the ones who should be worshiped.
I wonder if the world, with its never-ending list of concerns, would bother to stop worrying about its own woes long enough to be concerned about this young family.
I wonder if partisan politicians in this country would argue over the legitimacy of a supposed Messiah when they can’t find it in themselves to even consider that they are not the true centers of the universe, and everything else revolves around them.
I wonder if, deep down inside, the majority of us would even care.
And so it is with Messiahs. ... Heck, who even has the time for them when so much is going on? I believe it was the Talking Heads who sang, “Same as it ever was ...”
