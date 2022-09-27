“But my words, like silent raindrops fell, And echoed in the wells of silence.”
— Simon and Garfunkel
Election time is closing in ... you can tell by the increasing frequency and the outlandish content of the political ads that pollute TV and radio airwaves day and night.
This newspaper, like most others in the state, at one time endorsed candidates for local, state and national offices, its editorial board coming up with candidates that should be supported and reasons why they deserve such support. That was a lot of work for board members who took the task seriously, and maybe that’s why such endorsements have fallen to the wayside.
Of course, it would not matter one hill of beans in today’s ultra-partisan political climate what candidates newspapers might endorse for various offices. (And, no, this is not one of those “We still report the news but everybody reads about the stuff that we cover on Facebook and other social media, so enough people aren’t paying attention” gripes.) I know what kind of impact a local newspaper can have on a community, and I’m content to continue forth with that knowledge.
No, this is one of those how can a modern-day voter complain about the horrific shape of our government — from its policies to the makeup of its members — when the one AND ONLY determining factor is whether there is an “R” or a “D” by a candidate’s name on the ballot? We say our elected leaders lack the courage to do what’s right if it goes against the accepted party line, but the truth is we lack the courage to elect candidates who are bold enough to “do what’s right” as opposes to what the party says.
Think I’m being a little harsh on our voting habits? What about Liz Cheney? She was a popular Senator from a popular political family, and she got axed for having the audacity to speak out against the criminal antics of the party’s accepted leader.
Think I’m overreaching in my criticism of our voting habits? Right here in Georgia we have a candidate whose personal life is so much of a mess, his indiscretions would fill a police blotter, from domestic violence to out-and-out lies about his past accomplishments to illegal business practices. I mean, this man’s ex-wife talks about him holding a gun to her head and threatening to kill her. Not some talking head saying she said that, but she herself telling the story.
And yet this man is running neck-and-neck with his opponent for a seat in the U.S. Senate?
Oh, wait, it gets even better. What has this man done to deserve a seat representing Georgia in the U.S. Senate? Well, he’s lived in Texas for the past decade or so, and he was a really good football player when he played for the state college that sees football as a religion. And ... that’s about it.
No great plans to address the issues we’re facing in our state and country. No ideas on how we can make our state better. Just a good football player.
Georgians already must endure the embarrassment of having some of our less-astute north Georgia neighbors elect a woman who is the laughingstock of American politics, a seat-filler who does nothing in the U.S. House, typically voting against every piece of legislation that’s considered, evidently to show people that she can’t be told what to do by these gosh-darned elites. Of course, there’s also the fact that whenever she opens her mouth, ignorance pours out.
No, nobody — except for the lunatic fringe of both the right and left — is going to be convinced to vote for the better (or best in some cases) candidate in these races that more and more determine the direction of our faltering economy and our world standing. We just pull the “R” or “D” lever and then point fingers at everyone on the other side as the rest of the world sees our once great experiment in governance become a joke of its former self.
And not one person doing the finger-pointing has the guts to admit that the ultimate fault lies with the person in the mirror looking back at them.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.