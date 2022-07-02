“My persuasion Can build a nation ... Who run the world? Girls.”
— Beyonce
There’s that old saying about letting sleeping dogs lie ...
What’s been amazing to me — and, by amazing I mean amazingly sickening — is the number of people who, after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v Wade and, essentially, outlaw abortion, have turned that bit of questionable jurisprudence (questionable because an overwhelming majority of Americans are in favor of some type of controlled abortion that takes into account outlawing such horrifying barbarism as late-term abortion on demand) into a “We won!” political rallying point.
Which, as I’ve long contended, is nothing more than old white men telling women what they can and can’t do with their bodies. (Here, I am not including such religious groups as Catholics, who have always been opposed to the procedure.)
What such people, who could not care less about the religious or cultural impact of abortion, only that they were against it and now they can claim victory, are now doing is saying, “This isn’t enough. We have to have stricter rules doing away with abortion altogether.”
What they’re calling for is a return to archaic days when men determined what women could and couldn’t do, and if they didn’t like it they could ... well, just not like it. (It’s interesting to note that most men who are leading this anti-abortion sentiment are supported by their wives, who apparently agree with that old concept of women being unable to think for themselves, especially when it comes to important issues, and thus they needed to marry a man so they could be told what to do.)
One state official said, in taking a close look at the Georgia abortion law that was passed by Brian Kemp and the state legislature in 2019 but was put on hold until after the Supreme Court ruling, that law is so poorly worded that, if enacted as is, a woman who had a miscarriage could be charged with a crime.
Think about that for a minute.
So, going back to that opening statement about sleeping dogs, what Kemp and Co. have done — and what the Supreme Court has done with its ruling — is awaken a sleeping giant. Fighting those old Republican vs. Democrat, black vs. white, conservative vs. liberal battles during election time has been tough enough in many states whose demographics inspire such. But now, there’s an added element. Women of all political, ethnical and cultural persuasions now have a cause around which to unite.
For Kemp, who amazingly thought he could kick voters off voting rolls while serving as Secretary of State and running for governor (never a thought of recusing himself from such a dramatic move), and who won the governor’s race four years ago by a handful of votes, has exuded confidence after beating Trump-backed David Perdue in the Republican gubernatorial primary.
That 2018 tight race might have been a cake-walk compared the one he could face if he falls for the nonsense of “ultraconservatives” (aka mini-Trumps) who are demanding that he call a special session so the state can make all abortions illegal, doesn’t matter if it’s rape, if the mother’s life is in jeopardy, if the fetus has no chance of survival if carried to term. These zealots are the ghouls encouraging Kemp to “strike while the iron’s hot.”
The sitting governor has proven to be a shrewd politician at times, as evidenced by his complete mauling of Perdue in the primary. But if he gives in and either pushes for or talks about enacting a stricter abortion law in the near future, he’ll lose to Stacey Abrams.
If Kemp is swayed by the state’s political ghouls on the abortion issue in the short-term — and they’re going to push for him to take drastic action — he will find that there’s not a big enough gun to point at and scare all the women who will lead the charge to make him a one-term-and-done governor.
