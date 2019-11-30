“You turn me on, I’m a radio.”
— Joni Mitchell
Let the radio wars begin.
Stories in the Albany Herald about Dr. Tripp Morgan’s new radio station, WNUQ 102.1 — The Queen Bee, which will be located in the downtown Pretoria Fields Brewery, and a Herald column by Tara Dyer Stoyle, who is the manager of that station, evidently rattled some chains in the world of broadcasting.
After the stories/column were published in the newspaper, someone in the “radio trades” (which, I’m going to surmise, is a group that writes about radio business) took information from the stories and added misinformation gleaned from Stoyle’s column and got the knickers of some folks at Cumulus Radio’s corporate offices in a twist. Following is an email sent to a representative of Morgan’s business holdings that was attributed to Andrew Bracy, who is listed as vice president of MVP Capital in San Francisco:
It has come to our attention that there is a person named Tara Stoyle that is affiliated with the Buyer (Morgan) who (is ... sic) telling an inaccurate story to the trades about certain Cumulus talent (in particular Nikki Miller who is based (out ... sic) of Indianapolis) that those Cumulus employees are going to be part of the new WNUQ. Can you please have the Buyer put an end to this? We have confirmed that it is not true (with the talent themselves), and these talent (sic) are currently under contract with us. Our understanding is that Ms. Stoyle is talking to Radio Insight and maybe others.
Wrong, wrong, wrong and wrong.
First of all, Stoyle notes that she had absolutely no contact with anyone in the “trades,” that the information that was posted on Radio Insight (and maybe others), was taken from information in the Herald articles and Stoyle’s column. And the fact that one of the individuals who will be on the air on WNUQ happens to be named Nikki Miller is nothing more than a coincidence, a coincidence whose assumption in the “trades” led to said knicker twisting.
I’ll let Stoyle tell the story.
“I never spoke to the trades ... period,” she said. “Everything they posted was information they got from The Albany Herald, including a column I wrote that mentioned our on-air person, Nikki Miller. Nikki Miller is her real name and she is from here. She will only be using her first name on the air. The Nikki Miller on WJAD voice-tracks from Indiana.
“Frankly, Cumulus’ Nikki Miller is not a voice we would choose for the Queen Bee. We are going to be a hometown station with live on-air personalities from this area. Cumulus should have probably checked with the websites that posted stories with inaccurate information instead of making accusations that I had ‘given false information to the trades.’ I will personally be on the air mid-days on Q-102, and I look forward to a little friendly competition with Cumulus’s voice-tracking ‘Nikki Miller.’”
I find it hilarious that a radio giant like Cumulus, which helped create the corporate radio concept that took all the fun out of the medium for many, is riled up over some guy’s use of misinformation over a person’s name. It was corporate radio that gave listeners the 50- to 75-song playlists that are the same all over the country and the strict adherence to genre so that only tightly-packaged — read that as very similar-sounding — music ever makes it on-air.
And let’s not forget the voice-tracking of people like the Indiana-based Nikki Miller that Cumulus officials are so up in arms about. The concept is a simple, if not that clever, one: Get someone hundreds or even thousands of miles away, have them record their voice saying things about a community they’ve usually never been to and have no idea about, and then try and fool the gullible listening audience into thinking that person is “live and local.”
Not even close.
Cumulus shouldn’t be worried about a little community radio station in Albany copying its business formula. That station, which will use live on-air personalities, will not adhere to a one-size-fits-all musical format and will have thousands more songs on its playlist, is not looking to be anything like Cumulus. Indeed, why would the Queen Bee want to copy what Morgan himself called a failed format?
So let the radio wars begin. But a little suggestion to Cumulus big-wigs out in California: Before you send out your next cease and desist order, make sure you know what you’re talking about.