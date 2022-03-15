“Despite all my rage, I am still just a rat in a cage.”
— Smashing Pumpkins
Every morning now feels like ritual.
I sit down to this computer, and the latest headlines scream about deadly germs, about rising gas prices, about the atrocities in Ukraine, about an aging Russian madman who wants to leave his mark on the world while he still can, like an incontinent dog proclaiming territory with the same foul, inhuman stench.
And I wonder that the Russian people, and that the world as a whole, would allow this steaming pile of human garbage to forge his way into history at the cost of innocent lives.
Then I get down to the business of reading the latest batch of correspondences that pour into this newspaper’s Squawkbox feature, and I try to glom on to the points of reference of people who apparently feel that the way to respond to ills — real and perceived — is to lash out at the same groups of people. If they’re part of Group A, they take their cliched potshots at members of Group B, and if they’re part of Group B, they return the favor.
All in all, I find myself face-to-face with a perfect recipe for disillusionment and despondency, a side helping of depression thrown in.
But even knee-deep in the redundant angst and anger that burns like an eternal flame in the true believers of Group A and Group B, I have found that there is relief even beyond that in the comfort of loved ones and friends, who are, after all, kind of obligated to offer the poet’s “encouraging words.”
Here’s what I do, and I do it sometimes willingly and sometimes out of obligation or happenstance:
I go somewhere where there are people who are not focused on the negatives of life. I go where there are people who do not see every action — and equal and opposite reaction — as an affront aimed directly at them. It doesn’t matter that the bunglings of a group of politicians is aimed at some supposed greater good, there are those who see those politicians’ actions as a direct and intentional threat to what they’ve settled on as a worldview.
Maybe they’re spurred by their political/social/religious leader du jour, but these people find misery in life, and they want nothing more than to share it with anyone who will listen. Thus we have a whole generation of keyboard warriors who revel in spewing their prejudices and often batsh — crazy theories, anonymously, it goes without saying.
But I go to an event like Hammer Jam, I visit Albany State University, I go to the Municipal Auditorium to listen to the wonderful Lyle Lovett share his music ... and I find that there is way more to the world than the headlines that scream to be read, than the attention-seekers who demand that they be paid attention to, than the miserable people who look for some new thing to complain about to further the leanings of Group A, Group B or even Groups C, D and E.
I reacquaint myself with old friends or just people I’ve met before, and I remember why they impacted my life. I run into Sam Shugart, a man I admire greatly, and I think of the hardships he’s endured and his response: to keep doing all he can to help others. I see Bo Henry, a man whose talents — musical and otherwise — are enormous, and I realize it’s been months since I’ve talked with him. And it feels good to catch up, even for a moment.
I’m introduced to wonderful people who are kind, people who are not offended that I would offer viewpoints that might not always agree with their own, but they’re actually encouraged that someone is willing to offer those thoughts, even if they bring out the meanness in those who think otherwise and offer hatred in response.
I run into old friends at Albany State, and I am introduced to bright young students who are champing at the bit to make their mark. And I realize all these negative stereotypes held by the sad people who can’t see beyond the superficial keep them from appreciating a generation poised to take our region, our state and, yes, even our world, to the next step up the evolutionary ladder.
And even though we’ve crossed paths before a long time ago, I have an opportunity to carry on a genuine conversation with Mills Rooks, a dashing gentleman/musician who is as vibrant and alive in his 70s as kids a third his age.
I see all these things, and I find reaffirmation to a truth that I’ve long held but allowed to get buried by all the ill winds that seem to blow without end. And that truth is that, in general, people are good. And many of the best of that good are right here in our little part of the world. You just have to put yourself in a position to remember that.
