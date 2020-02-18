I wanna go back and do it all over, but you can’t go back.
— Eddie Money
I got an email from my high school crush — Carrie Josey Soles — late last week. (I’ve written about reconnecting with her before.) She told me something that really blew me away.
Carrie is putting together a photo slide show of her brother, Dwayne, on the 30th anniversary of Dwayne’s passing. Dwayne was my best friend in high school and after, and I can’t believe a) that he left us at such a young age, b) that it’s been 30 years since his funeral, and c) how much I still miss him.
Dwayne was the best best friend anyone could ever have. He was fun-loving, loved music the way I did and loved sports as much as I. He just never went out for any of the school teams, although our basketball coach saved him and me spots on the team our last three years at Irwin County High School. (What we did do was take on all comers at basketball during our PE “teacher’s aide” class and usually won. I wasn’t near as good a shooter as Dwayne — he had a sweet jump shot — but we knew each other’s moves so well we’d usually beat folks better than we were.)
I have so many memories of Dwayne ... that little trick he used to do where he’d put his blue V-Dub Beetle in neutral, pull up the emergency brake and turn the steering wheel sharply, causing the little car to go into a spin (and, especially, the time he did that on his first date with Kay Phillips and the car jumped a curb, coming to a stop just in front of a stop sign and Kay’s response: “Take ... me ... home.”); running the wishbone offense in Sunday pickup games at the old Irwin Academy football field in Mystic; staying up late “studying” for tests, listening to music and talking about girls all night instead, then skipping class the next day and getting out of it with made-up excuses; Dwayne dating my sister, Cathy, while I could only dream of his older sister (sigh); leapfrogging over each other down the hallways at ICHS; playing pickup basketball games with a group of Irwinville boys on the 9 1/2-foot goal in Dwayne’s yard (and me tearing the rim down with a monster dunk that ended the games).
I remember laughing with Dwayne when he warned me that a friend of his mom’s had gotten wind of plans by the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office to round up all the “dope-smokers and dealers” in Irwin County and that I was at the top of their list of suspects ... we were laughing because I was about the only person at ICHS who didn’t smoke dope.
I remember being in Dwayne’s wedding; listening to the stories he and his wife Pam told about working at the Tift County Hospital; long phone calls when he was stationed at Air Force bases in Myrtle Beach and Las Vegas; the stories he could only hint at about things that were going on at the Vegas base (one especially compelling story about a high-ranking officer flying a private plane in restricted air space over the base); hours-long tennis matches here in Albany in his final few years on layovers from flights to Langley, Va., each week.
And I remember being absolutely numb when I learned that Dwayne had died and the circumstances surrounding his death. (I still wonder about it to this day.)
I can’t wait to see Carrie’s photo retrospective. It’ll probably make me cry a little, but it will also make me smile a lot. I’ll look at that friend of mine who was instrumental in me getting through my teenage years, and I’ll be transported back to a time of innocence, a time of pure joy. And while I’ll miss my friend all over again, I’ll be thankful for the times we had together.
