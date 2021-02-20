Ah, you never turned around to see the frowns On the jugglers and the clowns when they all did tricks for you.
-- Bob Dylan
OK, for many this might seem a bit petty. That's all right; my pettiness replaced what charm I might have been granted in the genetic lottery. Whadda ya gonna do?
I'm going to print a direct quote here, one that jumped out at me immediately when I was reading the story it came from this week. See if you're on a similar wavelength.
“For many families, this is difficult,” state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta, chairman of the House Health and Human Services Committee and the bill’s chief sponsor, said. “They don’t have computers, they live in south Georgia where there’s no internet, or don’t have a car to go to the DFCS [Division of Family and Children Services] office. We have children today who are eligible for Medicaid but aren’t getting it because of this glitch.”
Yeeaaahh ... there it is, right there in the middle: "... they live in south Georgia where there's no internet ..."
And, yes, pettiness aside, I am quite sure Rep. Cooper was speaking in generalities in an attempt to make a point, although not knowing the lady, she very well may believe that we don't have access to internet in south Georgia. She lives, after all, in that glorious metro Atlanta megalopolis where all is right with the world and every modern convenience is granted to each and every citizen -- except the many who live in substandard subsidized housing projects ... but let's not count them -- by divine right.
For all I know, Rep. Cooper might be one of those metropolitans who has watched all the Hollywood movies about Georgia -- minus those set in metro Atlanta, of course -- and she is convinced along with non-south Georgians that the inbred, the illiterate and those just too damned shiftless to get up off their lazy a--es and get a decent job populate that part of the state that she and her country club friends no doubt call "NotLanta."
Well, guess what, Rep. Cooper. We DO have internet in south Georgia. Maybe its some of the leftovers that y'all enlightened folks up in the big city shipped down our way when you got newer generations of it, but we can do stuff like watch pornography, get on the YouTubes and listen to some of the Lynyrd Skynyrd songs that we've worn out on our eight-tracks and watch all kinds of heart-warming kittycat videos. Heck, I one time got to watch part of a Donald Trump rally on my internets. I came away a better man.
And, guess what, Rep. Cooper. Here are some other things we have outside the ATL down here in this godforsaken and primitive part of the state that you and your colleagues are a tad embarrassed to speak of:
-- running water
-- 'lectricity
-- grocery stores
-- Wal Marts -- but you knew that, right?
-- schools
-- buildings that aren't made of tin
-- vehicles that are not pulled by domesticated animals
-- indoor plumbing
I could go on and on, but I'm thinking you're so impressed right now you're about to bust a gut.
For the longest time -- I think it started some time back in the '70s or '80s -- there was a lot of talk in Georgia politics about there being "two Georgias: Atlanta and everything else." I think that's expanded in the 21st century to more of a three-Georgias concept, to include the elites in and around our capital city, Atlanta proper and then the rest of the state.
You've made it quite clear what you think about that pathetic third group ... those of us out here just existing, lacking the sophistication and the essentials of life that you and your right-thinking colleagues have used to set yourselves up on a much higher plane. Well, don't you worry about those of us among the unwashed peering up to those great heights in an effort to look up your skirt. We'll be too busy down here, muddling along, waiting to see what handouts you'll send us next when a generous notion strikes you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.