“Listen to what the man said.”
— Paul McCartney
With apologies ... kinda ... to Jeff Foxworthy:
♦ If you call the leaders of an opposing political party liars when you hang on every word of the person who led your party, a person who was proven to be the most notorious liar in the history of politics ... you might just be a hypocrite.
♦ If you praised the rabble who looted, burned and destroyed private and public property and historic landmarks for their “bravery” in attempting to “bring about change in their racist country,” then condemned supporters of the opposing political party for doing the same thing ... you might just be a hypocrite.
♦ If you call out a public figure as “racist” and then demean and work behind the scenes to hurt others whose only “sin” is that they are a different color ... you might just be a hypocrite.
♦ If you say you base your life on “Christian values” and then blindly follow a politician whose words and actions are the antithesis of Christianity ... you might just be a hypocrite.
♦ If you consider politicians and their followers who sow seeds of insurrection and become an occupying force in a federal building “patriots” ... you might just be a hypocrite.
♦ If you declare yourself an “independent” voter with a “mind of my own,” and then you blindly follow the dictates of one particular political group and vote only for candidates in that particular group, most likely without even trying to determine their stance on issues of importance ... you might just be a hypocrite.
♦ If you proclaim yourself “above the idiotic politics of race, gender and nationalism,” then turn around and privately demean others only because they are members of a particular race, gender or nationality ... you might just be a hypocrite.
♦ If you declare publicly that you “do not vote for political parties,” instead declaring that you “vote for individuals based on their record,” then vote only for members of one particular party when you get in the voting booth ... you might just be a hypocrite.
♦ If you condemn an elected or appointed official of an opposing political party for doing exactly what people in your political party have been doing ... you might just be a hypocrite.
♦ If you’re an elected official and you loudly proclaim that you are “about doing the people’s business,” and you vote only along party lines, no matter how adversely it impacts the people who voted you into office ... you might just be a hypocrite.
♦ If you claim to “know without a doubt” that dead people voted, ballots were stolen from elections offices, people moved into this state just to cast ballots, voting machines were rigged to vote for candidates of only one political party and you have no proof of such activity ... you not only might just be a hypocrite, you might just be a liar as well.
♦ If you claim the “government is not doing enough to take care of its citizens” and your “job” is to sit on the porch and wait for each monthly check to come in ... you not only might just be a hypocrite, you might just be part of the reason this country’s deficit is measured in the trillions of dollars.
♦ If you look in the mirror every morning and say you “treat every person I deal with the same” when you know you have disdain for people of certain racial, religious or socio-economic groups ... you might just be a hypocrite.
♦ If you loudly proclaim that you know as much as any other person about the important issues facing our community, our state and our country and yet you only watch television networks, listen to radio talking heads and read propagandists who think exactly as you do ... you might just be a hypocrite.
