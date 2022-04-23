“You had a bad day ...”
— Daniel Powter
Let me preface this by saying that, in this position, I have had the opportunity to meet and chat with probably way more city of Albany employees than the majority of the citizens of this community.
And I would offer the assessment that the overwhelming majority of city workers that I’ve met — from the administration to the department heads to the rank-and-file employees (you know, the ones who actually do the work) — are some of the most professional and courteous people I’ve met. (And, I’ll add as a personal caveat, that professionalism and courtesy has increased under City Manager Steven Carter, who has himself apparently set the tone for city workers.)
Ah, but you know there’s always got to be that one ... or two ... or three ...
I had an encounter recently with a city employee who was, in a word, rude. And, understanding that we all have our bad days, I actually tried to overlook the initial surliness, which surprised me, and turn our encounter in a more positive direction. Didn’t happen.
This person exhibited one of the least professional attitudes I have ever encountered. It was obvious the person either hated the job he/she was hired to do, or the training in customer service that I assume is a part of the process just did not take.
I understand that we sometimes mistake a person’s quiet or even aloof nature for “attitude,” but that was not the case here. The person was just down-right rude. (And, yes, people who know me, my frequent grumpiness can be a catalyst for such reaction, but — again — that was not the case here. I had a legitimate concern, took it to a person whose department should have been able to handle the concern, and the encounter left a very sour taste in my mouth.)
Sadly, this move toward unprofessionalism and less-than-stellar customer service is not limited to government employees. There is a general lack of just plain common decency among many employees at businesses in this region, a byproduct, I believe, of the sudden desperate need for workers to fill positions necessary for businesses to function. Employers, in some cases, are so happy to have a living, breathing body to fill a vacant position, they’re willing to overlook some of the shortcomings that their employees have in the customer service area.
I also believe young employees now seem to think they’re doing employers a favor by agreeing to work for them, and they have developed an almost adversarial air toward the customers who come in and, often, interrupt their texting time.
(SIDE NOTE: Yes, I’m a cantankerous cuss, but if I go into a business to spend my money and the person(s) who have been hired to help me with that purchase are engaged in texting, tweeting or even actually talking on their phones — some still do that — unless I’m there to pick up some absolutely got-to-have item that could be a matter of life, death or dismemberment, I’m going somewhere else.)
Back to that city of Albany employee. I hope whatever was bugging you the day that we had our encounter has been solved. I hope you realize that your rudeness and your unprofessionalism reflected not only upon yourself, it tainted folks up the ladder to your supervisor, your department head and all the way to the top.
And, yes, I’m just one person who caught you on a bad day, and if your assessment is that my assessment of you has little to no meaning in your life, I agree wholeheartedly. But one thing to consider: As a taxpayer, I am the person who pays your salary. And, trust me when I say this, if I had my say, you wouldn’t get another one of my dollars.
