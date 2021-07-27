“The spheres are in commotion, The elements in harmony. She blinded me with science.”
— Thomas Dolby
First of all, let’s go ahead and dismiss the nutball conspiracy theories and QAnon science fiction lunacy.
No, Democrats did not “make up” the delta variant so that they could continue to “control” gullible members of the public, and, no, rich people are not sponsoring the COVID vaccines as a way to quickly kill off white people so that they can control black and brown people and set up their new world order — later killing off the black and brown people when they’ve served their purpose — finally living out blissful lives with carefully selected Asian people.
(And folks in Hollywood think they’re creative.)
That out of the way, I got to thinking about this reluctance we have in our country to be injected with a vaccine that, evidence indicates, is stopping the spread of a virus that took control of the world in a dramatic way for more than a year, eased off just long enough for us to catch our collective breath and start talking about lights at the end of the tunnel, and now is apparently on its way back ... with a vengeance.
I took the first dose of the vaccine the first day I could, and I — speaking only for me, lest anyone accuse me of spreading inaccurate information — felt a sense of peace and a renewed confidence the day I walked away from the injection center. When I got the second shot, I felt like I’d been given a new lease on life.
Again, that’s just me.
But despite the fact that a massive injection effort led to a dramatic decrease in COVID-19 cases — and, sorry, conspiracy theorists and others who understand this pandemic better than I ... hell, better than epidemiologists — there are a large number of people who refuse to get the vaccine. The few who feel that Donald Trump gave them the OK not to get vaccinated — I call this group the dumb a--es — are a subgroup of their own and deserve to share the joys of COVID with their addled leader, who, if you’ll remember, actually got COVID. (I don’t think even the supreme being refused treatment when he was diagnosed, which would have been the brave, tough-guy thing to do. But I digress ...)
There are others who say they won’t get the vaccine because they are, by God, Americans, and nobody tells ‘Mericans what to do.
These are the folks who need to look at some of the facts a friend of mine pointed out to a group who said they thought their rights as Americans were being trampled on by even the suggestion that they be forced to get the vaccine. My friend, who is very conservative, by the way, asked the group if any of them of a certain age (some were) had that ring on their arm from the shots that were mandatory back in the days when we were kids.
She asked if they remembered lining up at school to get the polio vaccine.
As they thought back on those days, my friend told them, “There were no protests that I was aware of back then. Kids just lined up, got their vaccines, and went about their day.
While we discussed this matter, a little research showed that the Supreme Court ruled way back in 1905 — 116 years ago! — that requiring vaccines for work, school or any other public activity was indeed legal, Constitutional and not an infringement on individual liberties. The public good, the court ruled, supersedes the individual’s rights, and therefore vaccinations could indeed be required.
Those of you who know the science (apparently better than the real scientists, most of whom remain befuddled) say the vaccine is worthless and is more dangerous than the virus itself. Sorry, but you’ll have a tough time selling that to someone who’s lost a family member or friend to the virus. No matter what brand of twisted logic you subscribe to, your arguments against vaccination are spurious and ill-guided. Of course, I got all my science knowledge from Bill Nye and from Mr. Wizard. Both of whom, I strongly believe, would suggest you remove your head from your a — and get vaccinated.
