Don't confront me with my failures, I had not forgotten them.
-- Jackson Browne
I'm sure all of us notice -- and we do it ourselves -- how quickly people take advantage of every opportunity to make note of, and point out, our shortcomings. It's as if they feel better about their own (often pathetic, let's face it) selves if they take others down a few pegs.
Maybe it's imprinted on our DNA, or maybe we've just gotten too caught up in the nastiness of living in this 21st-century world, but it seems to be a pretty big thing now.
And, sure, a lot of it's good-natured: Playing the dozens, goofing on pals, busting balls. But so much of it these days is just nasty.
I get more than my share -- yes, in the Squawkbox, but beyond that -- of this meanness. As I told our newbie, my bud Tom Seegmueller and my favorite corresponding reader, Walt Specht, you have to grow some thick hide to do this business.
Still, I do have my sensitive side. So when someone says something to chop my legs out from under me, I've come up with an exercise that keeps me from curling up in the fetal position in the nearest corner.
I think of the things I know I can do well. Doesn't matter if anyone else might be impressed. I find my Zen by reminding myself how well I perform these, admittedly not-so-substantial activities.
-- I can make that (what I think is) cool, water-dripping sound like Cameron did in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" by thumping my cheek while forcing air out through my lips. (I embarrassed my daughter years back when I did my thing just as her teacher was getting ready to speak at a parent/teacher meeting at Robert Cross Middle School when Jordan was about to go into seventh grade. ... Yeah, I know, great timing, just as a young girl is about to enter one of the toughest times of her life. I must admit, though, that I was quite proud.
-- I can remember most, if not all, of the words to about 2,824,114 songs -- all recorded before 1990.
-- I have perfected the art of melding a tiny sliver of bar soap with a new bar -- a skill that I think any woman would swoon over. (just me, obviously, but still ...)
-- I can differentiate between Coke -- one of the world's 10 greatest inventions -- and any other pretend cola, even if the Coke is hot, flat, frozen or in whatever condition.
-- I make what I've been told by the few people lucky enough to have tasted it is superb vegetable soup -- my secret is I make it based on colors. And, yes, I know a lot of guys are great cooks who can whip up anything and have intricate special dishes that they make better than anyone else in the world. But the only other specialty I have is bologna sandwiches. (I'll reveal here the trick to a great baloney sandwich: Warm the "baloney" for 11 seconds in the microwave and put it between two pieces of bread. It's time-tested.)
-- I can spell a lot of words without relying on spell-check.
-- I still have my record collection -- some of the albums are just under 60 years old! -- and I have the ability to recognize each one with just a glimpse of the album cover. (My first album? "The Chipmunks Sing the Beatles' Hits" ... and, yes, I still have it.)
-- I know what charcuterie and onomatopoeia are.
-- I play what I've been told and believe is mean air guitar and drums.
-- I make the best kids in the world -- although, admittedly, that's a shared responsibility.
There you have it. Those are my go-to skills, the ones that make me realize that my mom was always right when she said I was special ... no matter what anyone else said.
