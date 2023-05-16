“Let them eat cake,” she said, just like Marie Antoinette.” — Queen
If you admit to being in any way surprised that the Public Service Commission gave Georgia Power everything it wanted — this time, “everything” being $2.1 billion that will come out of ratepayers’ pockets to pay for fuel cost recovery — then you are about as naive as a newborn fresh from the womb.
The Public Service Commission, it would seem, exists to lend credibility to giving utilities conglomerates like Georgia Power everything they ask for, then trying to justify it with mumbo-jumbo that they hope will confuse the rabble that pays the bills. This latest fiasco comes from Georgia Power asking for — and receiving — money from ratepayers because gas prices went up to unprecedented levels, beyond what the utility had budgeted.
Think about that. While you’re thinking, imaging that you’re standing before your boss, hat in hand, asking the person who signs your paycheck for gas money because you had to pay more each fill-up when Big Oil was extorting ever more money because ... well, they could. Here’s your argument: I didn’t expect gas to go up that much, so you should pay me for having to spend more to get to and from work.
If you still have a job when you walk out of the boss’s office, you now have a clear understanding of how ridiculous your request was to go along with your freshly chewed rear. Unless you have a job for which fuel for your vehicle is included among the perks, you know asking for money to cover your transportation costs is ridiculous.
Unless, of course, you’re Georgia Power and your “boss,” as it were, is the Public Service Commission.
Of course, the additional $2.1 billion is no skin off the PSC’s collective noses. It’s not like they’re going to have to pay for it. No, that $2.1 billion is coming from ratepayers, those same individuals and businesses that found out a couple of months ago that their utility bills would be going up soon because Georgia Power asked of — and received — another $1.8 billion rate increase.
Those two increases will up Georgia Power customers’ monthly bills by $20, which might seem like relatively small change for those not living day-to-day and paycheck-to-paycheck. But for people who are already scraping together pennies to keep their lights on, it can mean the difference in staying cool in the hellish Georgia summer heat and eating regularly.
Oh, and before customers settle in on that $20-a-month increase, they might want to keep in the back of their minds that Georgia Power rates are going to go up again in a few months when the outrageously expensive — the word boondoggle comes to mind for projects that were projected to cost $14 billion but have surpassed $28 billion and are still rising — Plant Vogtle nuclear reactors come online.
Before you allow your dander to be stirred by this outrageous bit of business, you can be soothed by the words of PSC Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, who blamed higher natural gas prices that are “beyond the commission’s control” on the Biden administration’s proposed Green New Deal. Leave it to ole Bubba to bail out himself and his colleagues on the PSC by blaming someone — anyone ... in this case, the bogeyman of all bogeyman for right-thinking conservatives like himself — for action of this commission that, supposedly, is responsible for looking after the rights of Georgia citizens but is more interested in protecting the pocketbooks of trillion-dollar businesses like Georgia Power.
So, best of luck, Georgia Power customers. At least you can find comfort in the fact that your Public Service Commission protected the ungodly, multibillion-dollar profits of a company that has no qualms about bleeding you as dry as a south Georgia trout stream during a mid-summer drought.
After all, what good is a politician if he can’t protect the rights of the millionaires and billionaires who don’t forget their friends in high places when it comes contribution time?
As for the rest of us, we always have the option of surviving without electricity. Let them eat cake, indeed.
