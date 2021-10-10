king and queen 1.2.jpg

Briana Adams, a senior Early Childhood Education major from Hampton was crowned the 79th Miss ASU Sunday, and Gregory D. Nance, a senior Biology major from Cordele, was named the ninth Mr. ASU.

 Special Photo: Reginald Christian/ASU

So you’ve had a full week that’s kept you too busy to keep up with what’s going on? Here are five Albany Herald stories you should check out:

♦ End of an era: Priest brothers closing Sasser service station after 40-plus years. (Oct. 3)

♦ Disease of the unvaccinated: Albany Health care officials say 86% of recent COVID-related deaths have been individuals who were unvaccinated. (Oct. 3)

♦ Albany State University Homecoming: As alumni come to town — bringing millions of dollars in local spending with them — the university and its supporters prepare to celebrate. (Oct. 5, 6, 7, 8)

♦ At last! The city of Albany officially broke ground on a new transportation center that was 24 years in the making. (Oct. 5)

♦ Rivers Alive: Volunteers in Dougherty and Lee counties collect tons of trash along local waterways. (Oct. 6)

— Compiled by Carlton Fletcher

