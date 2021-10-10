featuredpopularurgent Catching up: Five stories to read Oct 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Briana Adams, a senior Early Childhood Education major from Hampton was crowned the 79th Miss ASU Sunday, and Gregory D. Nance, a senior Biology major from Cordele, was named the ninth Mr. ASU. Special Photo: Reginald Christian/ASU Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save So you’ve had a full week that’s kept you too busy to keep up with what’s going on? Here are five Albany Herald stories you should check out:♦ End of an era: Priest brothers closing Sasser service station after 40-plus years. (Oct. 3)♦ Disease of the unvaccinated: Albany Health care officials say 86% of recent COVID-related deaths have been individuals who were unvaccinated. (Oct. 3)♦ Albany State University Homecoming: As alumni come to town — bringing millions of dollars in local spending with them — the university and its supporters prepare to celebrate. (Oct. 5, 6, 7, 8) ♦ At last! The city of Albany officially broke ground on a new transportation center that was 24 years in the making. (Oct. 5)♦ Rivers Alive: Volunteers in Dougherty and Lee counties collect tons of trash along local waterways. (Oct. 6)— Compiled by Carlton Fletcher 