ALBANY -- The process may be slow-going, but the Dougherty County Complete Count Committee is steadily bringing citizens onboard as it works over the final 37 days of the process to sign people up for the 2020 Census.
Complete Count Committee Chairman Paul Forgey, who heads up the Albany-Dougherty County Planning Services department, said numbers are slowly creeping up but that the count is not yet near where it should be.
"We're at 57.4% currently, but you also have to remember numerators are knocking on doors throughout the community, encouraging everyone who hasn't to sign up, so we don't know exactly where we are," Forgey said Saturday at an event -- complete with attention-getting float -- held in the Roses Department Store parking lot in east Albany. "We just have to keep reminding our citizens that this is important to the community, that every person who signs up for the census could mean as much as $30,000 in funding coming into the community over the next 10 years."
Dinnetta Atkins said Saturday morning she found a reminder on her door when she came home from work this week, evidence that a census worker had visited.
"I was heading to the flea market when I saw the sign saying to sign up for the census," Atkins said. "I knew it was something I needed to do, and this was a perfect opportunity."
Corene Robinson also signed up at the mobile census site Saturday morning.
"We're going to do this, take the float to different places, mostly on the (under-reporting) east and south sides, over the next six days," Forgey said. "We've also got some marketing materials we'll be handing out. Hopefully that will help us get the numbers up."
The city of Albany's Utility Board is certainly doing its part to entice census sign-up. The board approved awarding 20 $500 utility vouchers to persons who register. The registrants' names will be drawn over the next several days.
"Utilities customers can sign up at these events this week, on the city's Facebook site or at the drive-thru where they pay utility bills (at 401 Pine Ave.)," Forgey said. "The only requirement to register is to have the confirmation number showing that they've completed the census form."
One person has already received a $500 voucher.
Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, who was at Saturday's census event, said utilization of the attention-getting float -- which is being used by the Jesus Saves All Ministry in its "taking it to the streets" ministry -- is an example of the community working together.
"The prayer group that started downtown is leasing the float for the city to use, and (Phoebe Health System CEO) Scott Steiner has donated iPads (for city use), hand sanitizer and masks for people who register," Fletcher said. "This is such a simple process; it takes less than 10 minutes. But it will mean a lot to our community in the long-run."
