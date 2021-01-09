ALBANY -- Kathryn Newcomb and Daniel Fleuren with the Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services' Change Center know all too well the important role law enforcement personnel play in getting treatment -- not incarceration -- for lawbreakers who are suffering from mental illness or substance abuse.
Both Newcomb and Fleuren, who are staff members at the soon-to-be two-year-old Change Center addiction recovery support center and well into their own recoveries, had such brushes with the law along their paths to sobriety.
"We've seen first-hand the (positive) impact (Albany Police) Chief Michael Persley, Sheriff (Kevin) Sproul and his staff, and all the other law enforcement agencies in our community have had in seeking education and getting help for people in crisis rather than just sending them immediately to jail," Newcomb, the director of the Change Center, said. "There was a time when putting people who needed help in jail was pretty much the only means necessary. But this community has been blessed with a law enforcement community that has come over to a new way of thinking."
To show the agency's gratitude for the support of five local law enforcement agencies -- the Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Police, the Judicial Alternatives of Georgia program, Dougherty Sheriff's Office and Department of Community Supervision -- officials at the Change Center helped staff at BJ's Country Buffet restaurant pack and deliver hundreds of meals Friday to law enforcement personnel in commemoration of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which was celebrated Saturday.
"After talking with our law enforcement agencies, we figured Saturday was not the best day to recognize them for their service to our community," Newcomb said. "We moved it up a day to have a bigger impact, and of course B.J. (Fletcher, owner of BJ's and an Albany city commissioner) was able to shift on short notice to help us recognize everyone with a nice meal. She's been in our corner from the beginning.
"One of the members of our advisory council (attorney Jim Beauchamp) funded the food, and we wanted to let our law enforcement folks know we appreciate all they do. We felt the need to give some love to our officers."
The joint effort, Fleuren said, is part of the "game plan" at the Change Center, a "no-excuses" drop-in recovery center on the 500 block of Pine Avenue in downtown Albany.
"We're always looking for ways to bring our community together," he said. "We recognize the people who give back to the community; we want to spread the love around."
Fletcher said she was happy to have her staff pitch in to be a part of a cause in which she strongly believes.
"I've been a part of the Change Center from the beginning, and the impact they've had here has been remarkable," the businesswoman said. "And at this time, when you hear so many people talking about defunding the police, it's nice to be a part of positively recognizing our law enforcement for all they do.
"And these folks at the Change Center aren't just about talk. They have staff members who ride with law enforcement officials when there is a possibility of a mental illness/substance abuse call. They are having a positive impact on this community ... and who better to have in that center than people who have had their own battles with addiction and recovery?"
Newcomb said staff at the Change Center, which will celebrate its second anniversary in February, will be part of a human trafficking awareness "lunch and learn" Monday that includes other statewide agencies.
"Human trafficking and substance abuse go hand in hand, so this is an important educational program for us," she said. "It's an opportunities to alert our staff to warning signs, and it helps break the stigma associated with what has become a very big problem in our state.
"We're taking advantage of these kinds of blended meetings now that COVID has put up barriers for us. But social distancing does not mean isolation; the opposite of addiction is connection. So we're doing everything to take advantage of the opportunities that are presented to us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.