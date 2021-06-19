aspire 1.JPG
Staff Daniel Fleuren and Kathryn Newcomb will help turn the Change Center in Albany into an HIV/Hep-C testing site on Thursday.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY -- Albany's Change Center on Pine Avenue will become an HIV and hepatitis-C test center all day Thursday.

Officials at the center said tests would be administered all day free of charge for HIV and hepatitis-C, and Narcan training and dispersal also would be available throughout the day.

The public is welcome to stop in at the Change Center at 500 Pine Ave. in Albany without a prior appointment. The center, which is part of the Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services network, will adhere to current CDC guidelines in relation to COVID-19 restrictions.

