ALBANY -- Albany's Change Center on Pine Avenue will become an HIV and hepatitis-C test center all day Thursday.
Officials at the center said tests would be administered all day free of charge for HIV and hepatitis-C, and Narcan training and dispersal also would be available throughout the day.
The public is welcome to stop in at the Change Center at 500 Pine Ave. in Albany without a prior appointment. The center, which is part of the Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services network, will adhere to current CDC guidelines in relation to COVID-19 restrictions.
