 Special Photo: Georgia DOT

ALBANY – The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County.

Starting Thursday, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per hour on the bypass from Nottingham Way to the flyover in the area where Ledo Road connects with Dawson Road. The right/outside shoulders also will close.

