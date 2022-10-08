The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County.
ALBANY – The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County.
Starting Thursday, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per hour on the bypass from Nottingham Way to the flyover in the area where Ledo Road connects with Dawson Road. The right/outside shoulders also will close.
Grading in the area is expected to begin the following week. Drivers can expect to see trucks entering and exiting travel lanes. When complete, construction will provide motorists another way to reach Ledo Road, which should relieve congestion on Nottingham Way.
Construction includes Albany's first roundabout near the commercial area of the Albany Mall and two new bridges on U.S. 82/SR 520/Liberty Expressway. The project is expected to take two years to complete.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.