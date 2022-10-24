ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is raising awareness against fake charitable organizations during International Charity Fraud Awareness Week. State and federal agencies across the globe are coming together to recognize issues surrounding charity fraud, online scams, and share best practices that entities charged with the enforcement of charities laws experience while serving the public.

Activities throughout the week will be coordinated by a Fraud Advisory Panel engaging more than 40 charities, regulators, law enforcement agencies, and not-for-profit organizations to share best practices in tackling cybercrime and fraud.

