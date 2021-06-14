ALBANY -- The Charity League of Albany held its annual Debutante Ball recently at The Shackelford House. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the young ladies of the 2021 Albany Debutante Club.
The purpose of the Debutante Club is for the members to become better acquainted with the needs of the community in charitable, educational, cultural and civic areas, to respond with volunteer service and to engage in a fundraising project.
The 2021 Debutante Class worked to raise funds for the Albany Boys and Girls Clubs to help support their mission of enabling all youths to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. The club delivered a check for $7,100 to help support the Albany Boys and Girls Clubs and the young people they serve.
Members of the 2021 Albany Debutante Club include:
Madison Jane Abel -- Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. McHatton Abel III
Gracen Amelia Carden -- Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph West Dent and Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Lee Carden
Carson McClesky Chandler -- Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Chadwick Chandler
Mary Wallace Cromartie -- Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Wallace Cromartie
Kate Elizabeth Douglas -- Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Shane Douglas
Emilee Grace Foy -- Daughter of Ms. Shae Stanaland Foy and Mr. and Mrs. Walter Lee Foy
Mary Haley Hallford -- Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Wallace Hallford
Jilian Maegan Hanna -- Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Kamil Hannah
Anna Catherine Ivey -- Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Gaugh Ivey Jr.
Emily Elizabeth Kavanaugh -- Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. Scott Kavanaugh
Sarah Marie Mullins -- Daughter of Ms. Leah Henderson Mullins and Mr. David Garfield Mullins II
Parker Camp Reeves -- Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Lamar Reeves
Lillie Peyton Senkbeil -- Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rob Killebrew and Mr. Norman Paul Senkbeil Jr.
Mary Kingsley Shepard -- Daughter of Ms. Ashley King Shepard and Mr. and Mrs. David Alan Shepard
Abigail Rose Ungarino -- Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Jude Ungarino
Virginia Ellen Warrington -- Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jon Michael Warrington II
McKinnon Elaina Wurst -- Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick E. Wurst
