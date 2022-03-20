TIFTON — Charleigh Harper, a sophomore rural community development major from Nashville, was selected as Ms. ABAC 2022 at the 52nd annual event held recently at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Sponsored by friends and family, she received a $500 ABAC scholarship as the winner of the competition.
“The moment I was crowned Ms. ABAC will be a moment I will never forget,” Harper said. “I wanted to represent my happy place of ABAC in every way I possibly could. I am so incredibly excited to see what this upcoming year has in store. I am so honored to be chosen as Ms. ABAC and cannot wait to represent my favorite college.”
Other finalists included Jazzmyn Armstrong, a pre-professional biology major from Reidsville, first runner-up; Abigail Zerwig, an agricultural education major from Metter, second runner-up; Lauren Brenneman, a rural community development major from Tifton, third runner-up; and Emma Jagus, an agribusiness major from McDonough, fourth runner-up.
Molly McKettrick, an agricultural communication major from Arcadia, Fla., received the Essay Award in the contest, and Armstrong received the Ms. Congeniality Award. Zerwig received the Interview Award, which included a $500 scholarship, courtesy of Kenny, Kristen, and Karter Jane Smith. Kristen Card Smith was Ms. ABAC 2014. Delaney Garcia, a writing and communication major from Albany, received the People’s Choice Award.
Proceeds from the People’s Choice fundraising portion of the event will benefit the Peanut Butter and Jesus ministry of Tifton and the Ms. ABAC scholarship. Proceeds from the pageant will benefit the ABAC Agripreneurs Club and the NAMA Student Marketing Team.
