Early in June, the Historic Preservation Commission received an application for authority to apply for permits to demolish several historic buildings in the Historic District, including the Albany Middle School. The plan of the applicant is to build a Living and Learning center on the site of Albany Middle School with a parking lot along the south side of Second Avenue.
At its economic height in the 1950s, ‘60s, and '70s, Albany understood itself to be a dynamic growing city. Like many cities that were optimistic about their future, Albany was less interested in its past and not especially interested in maintaining its older structures. As harder times arrived, there was even less incentive to maintain or preserve the city’s older built environment. Many of its historic buildings were abandoned, left to decay and eventually torn down.
Over the past decade, the nation has come to appreciate of value, versatility and economic value of historic buildings. Albany Middle School, the surrounding buildings and the nearby houses offer Albany a unique opportunity to be part of this new appreciation. The current prevailing wisdom in Albany is to tear down buildings with the hope that they will be replaced with new businesses. The typical roadblocks discouraging large renovation or preservation efforts have been identifying new uses for the buildings and finding investors willing to take on the challenge. But these roadblocks may not exist if the owner of the Albany Middle School can be persuaded to renovate rather than demolish.
Properly restored, adapted to the proposed new use, expanded with sympathetically designed additions and imaginative repurposing, the buildings and spaces surrounding the Albany Middle School could be the spark that might renew interest and investment in this section of the Historic District. It would also be a perfect fit with the city’s Downtown Revitalization plans.
There is no question that all of the structures that are part of the application are historic and contribute significantly to the district. The buildings are structurally sound and can be adapted to new uses. There is nothing to suggest that any of the buildings proposed for demolition cannot be successfully renovated at a cost comparable to new construction. Furthermore, the Albany Middle School building is to be a living/learning center. So the renovations do not have to meet the exacting standards of a medical care facility. In other words, there is no practical justification for tearing down the buildings.
If the buildings were preserved and properly renovated, both the properties’ owner and city would have a model for future similar projects in other parts of Albany. This past month, the renovation of Fort Valley High School was recognized for Excellence in Rehabilitation by the Georgia Trust. Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has a unique opportunity to benefit from the prestige that a restoration project brings to Albany. Rather than demolishing the buildings and the opportunity, Phoebe should be persuaded to abandon its current plans and instead make the renovation of the Albany Middle School a significant historic preservation success for Albany. Please urge PPMH to restore the Albany Middle School.
