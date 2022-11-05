The Artesian Alliance -- Chehaw Park & Zoo, Thronateeska Heritage Center and the Flint RiverQuarium -- support the renewal of the special-purpose local-option sales tax, a 1% sales tax for capital projects that improve the quality of life of our citizens and strengthen the economy for all.
ALBANY -- The Artesian Alliance -- Chehaw Park & Zoo, Thronateeska Heritage Center and the Flint RiverQuarium -- support the renewal of the special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST), a 1% sales tax for capital projects that improve the quality of life of our citizens and strengthen the economy for all.
The alliance members recognize the impact of the projects on our community. These taxes are indeed special because of their project lists, because they must be approved by the voters, and because they allow for maximum local impact with limited burden on the local taxpayer.
SPLOST VIII is expected to generate $109,550,000. It is estimated that nearly 50% of the tax collection is from visitors, in essence alleviating residents of Albany and Dougherty County through a significant discount on its investment of much-needed projects and improvements. SPLOST revenue supports mandatory and critical projects that would otherwise not be possible.
