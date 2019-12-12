Another Christmas is right around the corner, and so many of us can’t wait to see the new gifts we are about to receive.
Before these gifts are opened, though, please take time to remember the gifts you have already received, the most cherished gift a person can have.
Family.
Brothers, sisters, moms, dads, cousins and more. There are so many people all around us who don’t have that precious gift that so many of us take for granted.
So before you start to open your new gifts this Christmas, take a moment to tell your loved ones just how much you love them. A call ... a note ... a hug ... even an email. Take the time to express your love.
And, oh yeah ... Jesus. Give Him all the glory because, sincerely, without Him, there would be no gifts worth celebrating.
With much respect:
Albany
B.J. Fletcher is a business owner and a member of the Albany City Commission.